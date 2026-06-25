NCBA Bank, MAT Abacus partner to accelerate SME growth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On June 25, NCBA Bank Uganda has entered into a strategic partnership with MAT Abacus Business School to provide business training, coaching and mentorship to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) under the bank’s Enterprise Development Program.

The collaboration underscores NCBA Bank’s commitment to supporting Ugandan businesses beyond traditional financing by equipping entrepreneurs with the skills and expertise needed to build resilient and sustainable enterprises.

Through the initiative, SME customers of NCBA Bank will access structured business development support at no cost. MAT Abacus Business School will deliver specialized training, mentorship and coaching in key areas including financial management, governance, compliance, business strategy and growth preparedness.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at NCBA Bank headquarters in Kampala, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Muyobo, said the partnership reflects the institution’s belief that access to capital alone is insufficient for businesses to achieve long-term success.

“SMEs are the backbone of Uganda’s economy. They create jobs, drive innovation and make a significant contribution to economic growth. However, many businesses continue to face challenges related to access to finance, business management skills and governance structures.

Through our Enterprise Development Program and this partnership with MAT Abacus, we are taking a comprehensive approach that combines financial solutions with capacity building and business development support,” Muyobo said.

The Enterprise Development Program is a key component of NCBA Bank’s SME Customer Value Proposition, which seeks to support businesses through faster credit approvals, flexible financing options, unsecured lending facilities and advisory services.

Muyobo noted that the bank’s objective extends beyond increasing SME lending to helping businesses formalize their operations, scale sustainably and strengthen their resilience in a competitive business environment.

“At NCBA, we are positioning ourselves as a genuine growth partner for SMEs. We want businesses not only to access financing but also to develop the systems, structures and capabilities necessary for long-term success,” he said.

MAT Abacus Business School welcomed the partnership, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurial education and practical business support in driving enterprise growth and sustainability.

Speaking at the event, MAT Abacus Chief Executive Officer Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka said the partnership would help strengthen Uganda’s SME sector by providing entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools required to expand their businesses.

“We are delighted to partner with NCBA Bank to provide structured business training and coaching for SMEs, enabling them to scale and realise their full growth potential. This initiative will also contribute to government’s 10X Growth Strategy in line with the National Development Plan,” Sejjaaka said.

Under the arrangement, participating SMEs will benefit from practical training sessions, business clinics, coaching programmes and advisory services tailored to address the unique challenges faced by growing enterprises.

The partnership reinforces NCBA Bank’s broader commitment to enterprise development, financial inclusion and economic growth by supporting entrepreneurs with both financial resources and business capabilities.