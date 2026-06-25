Absa Bank wins Green Financial Institution Award

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has been recognised as the Green Financial Institution of the Year at the third edition of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Sustainability Awards. The accolade recognizes the bank’s outstanding contributions to sustainable financing and environmental stewardship.

The award was presented by the NEMA Executive Director, Dr. Barirega Akankwasah Friday at the Kampala Serena Hotel. He commended institutions pushing the boundaries of environmental compliance and championing economic initiatives that actively shield Uganda’s ecosystems.

Accepting the award, Pamela Turyatunga, Absa Uganda’s Sustainability Manager, emphasized that the recognition affirms the bank’s institutional purpose to be an active force for good.

“This award validates our deliberate journey toward anchoring sustainability at the core of our business operations,” Turyatunga stated. “At Absa, we believe that financial growth must never come at the expense of our planet. This milestone inspires us to scale up our green lending portfolios, empower local communities with climate-resilient capacity, and continue financing solutions that secure a sustainable, low-carbon future for Uganda.”

Absa Bank Uganda distinguished itself through its environmentally conscious contributions which include Renewable Energy Finance of USD 50M towards smart grid technologies that improve energy efficiency and finance installation of energy storage systems that help to stabilize renewable power, UGX 82 billion in sustainable financing, including affordable loans to commercial riders for the acquisition of electric motorcycles, and women economic empowerment, supporting both green mobility and income generation.

The Bank has also made significant strides in reforestation, planting over 1.28 million trees since 2023 to surpass its three-year target of one million trees well ahead of schedule. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to build community resilience while mitigating the impact of climate change.

The NEMA Sustainability Awards serve to celebrate exceptional individuals, organizations, and communities that demonstrate unwavering adherence to environmental laws while innovating for climate adaptation. Absa Bank’s triumph cements its market leadership in sustainable finance, showing that the financial sector can—and must—act as a frontline guardian of the environment.