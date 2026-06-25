Xi calls for solid measures to modernize agriculture, rural areas

DEZHOU, Shandong | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for solid measures to advance the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection trip on Wednesday to the city of Dezhou, east China’s Shandong Province.

Xi said efforts must be made to enhance the overall production capacity, quality, and performance of agriculture, ensure the stable supply of important agricultural products such as grains, build a beautiful and harmonious countryside for people to live and work in according to local conditions, and guide farmers to create a better life through hard work and wisdom.

In Dongyujia Village, Xi learned about the local wheat harvest, corn planting, and agricultural supplies. He also walked into a farmland and had cordial exchanges with grain growers, farming machinery operators and agricultural technicians.

Xi emphasized that ensuring the stable supply of grains and other agricultural products is the top priority in agricultural production, stressing efforts to well implement all supportive policies for grain production so as to secure a bumper grain harvest throughout the year.

Xi also called for efforts to improve agricultural infrastructure and strengthen the capacity for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief in agriculture.

Later, Xi visited the nearby Xiyujia Village, where he inquired in detail about improving local Party organizations and about the delivery of public services. He also viewed a display of local agricultural and sideline products.

Xi expressed the hope that village Party organizations would further leverage the guiding role of Party building and make new achievements in building a beautiful and harmonious countryside for people to live and work in.

At the home of villager Yu Xinhui, Xi sat down with the family to ask about their daily lives, including their jobs, income, the health of elderly family members, and the children’s education.

Xi said that Party members and officials must do more to benefit the people, deliver tangible results for their well-being, and address their difficulties, thereby enhancing their sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

“We are about to celebrate the 105th birthday of the Party as July 1 approaches,” Xi said, noting that the Party has united and led the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in making great achievements worthy of history and the people over the past 105 years.

“As we are marching on the new journey of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects, we must work together and keep up our stride on the new Long March to create a brighter future and continuously meet the people’s aspirations for a better life,” Xi said. ■