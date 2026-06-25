Carrefour Uganda rewards early shoppers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Carrefour Uganda is rolling out a customer appreciation promotion that will see early-morning shoppers receive complimentary breakfast treats across all its stores nationwide, as retailers increasingly turn to customer experience initiatives to strengthen brand loyalty in a competitive market.

The promotion, running from June 26 to June 28, will reward customers who visit Carrefour supermarkets during the first hour after opening with complimentary breakfast items, including hot tea or coffee and fresh snacks, while stocks last.

The campaign will be implemented across Carrefour's seven branches in Uganda, namely Oasis Mall, Lugogo Mall, Acacia Mall, Metroplex Shopping Mall in Naalya, Victoria Mall in Entebbe, Village Mall in Bugolobi and Arena Mall in Nsambya.

The initiative follows a successful pilot experience that surprised shoppers at selected outlets last weekend.

Among those caught off guard was Josephine Nansubuga, who had completed her routine shopping at Carrefour's Lugogo Mall branch when she was informed that customers visiting during the store's opening hour were entitled to complimentary breakfast.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” Nansubuga said. “I thought I had misheard. You don’t often walk into a supermarket and get told there’s complimentary breakfast waiting for you. It was such a nice surprise and it immediately lifted my mood.”

Shortly afterwards, she was enjoying a warm cup of tea and a fresh pastry provided by the retailer.

The campaign reflects a broader shift in retail marketing strategies, with supermarkets increasingly focusing on customer experiences rather than relying solely on traditional advertising channels such as billboards, newspaper advertisements and radio campaigns.

Retail analysts note that as competition intensifies within Uganda’s supermarket sector, customer experience is becoming an important differentiator alongside pricing, product variety and convenience.

Carrefour operates in a market that includes established players such as Chinatown Store, Fraine Supermarket and Quality Supermarket, all competing for a share of consumer spending amid changing shopping habits and growing customer expectations.

Industry observers say retailers are increasingly investing in experiential marketing initiatives designed to create memorable interactions and strengthen emotional connections with shoppers.

Consumer behaviour research suggests that customers often remember experiences based on standout moments and the emotions associated with them.

By offering unexpected breakfast treats at the start of a shopping trip, retailers can create positive impressions that extend beyond the products purchased.

For Carrefour, the initiative represents an effort to reward customer loyalty while enhancing the overall shopping experience.

For shoppers across Kampala, Entebbe and surrounding areas, the promotion offers more than an opportunity to purchase groceries. It provides a simple gesture of appreciation through a complimentary hot drink and snack, reinforcing the importance of customer experience in today's retail environment.