TECNO expands AI assistant capabilities with cross-app integration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TECNO has unveiled expanded capabilities for its artificial intelligence assistant, EllaClaw, as the technology company pushes deeper into what it describes as “agentic AI”—systems designed to perform tasks on behalf of users rather than simply responding to commands.

The latest version of EllaClaw, currently in beta development, introduces new features that allow the AI assistant to manage device performance, interact across multiple applications and automate routine tasks.

According to TECNO, the upgraded assistant can help users optimize battery life, monitor mobile data usage, free up device storage and improve phone performance through a suite of more than 40 built-in smart functions.

The company said the new features are designed to address everyday challenges faced by smartphone users, particularly in emerging markets where concerns around data consumption, battery life and device efficiency remain significant.

“With TECNO EllaClaw, we are exploring how agentic AI can become genuinely practical in real mobile life,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

“Our goal is to create AI that helps simplify everyday tasks, reduce friction and make advanced experiences more accessible, while ensuring transparency and user control remain central to the experience.”

TECNO said EllaClaw operates as a cloud-based AI agent capable of working in the background while requiring user approval before making major changes to device settings.

Among the new features is a system management function that can identify applications consuming excessive battery power, clear memory to improve performance and monitor mobile data usage patterns.

The company says the assistant can also provide personalized daily updates by combining information such as weather forecasts, schedules, travel plans and news into a single briefing.

Beyond device management, EllaClaw is being developed to interact with third-party applications across sectors including transportation, e-commerce, food delivery and smart home services.

TECNO said the system uses visual interface recognition to navigate applications in a way that remains visible to users, allowing them to monitor actions taken by the AI assistant and maintain control over decisions.

Potential use cases include booking rides through conversational commands, monitoring connected smart-home devices and assisting users in finding products through online shopping platforms.

The development reflects a broader shift in the artificial intelligence industry, where technology companies are increasingly focusing on AI agents capable of carrying out multi-step tasks across different applications and services.

TECNO said EllaClaw remains in internal testing and closed beta development, with details on wider availability expected as development progresses.

The company said the project aligns with its broader strategy of making advanced AI technologies more accessible to smartphone users in emerging markets