Equity Group shareholders approve KSh21.7 billion dividend, eye DRC insurance expansion

MWANGI: The regional diversification of our banking business continues to strengthen, with more than 50% of the Group’s balance sheet and profit contribution now originating from markets outside our core market of Kenya.

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | Equity Group shareholders have approved a record Kshs. 21.70 billion dividend payout at Kshs. 5.75 per share for the year ended 31st December 2025, representing a 35.5% increase from the Kshs. 16.04 billion distributed for the 2024 financial year.

Held virtually on Wednesday, the 22nd Annual General Meeting saw shareholders approve all proposed resolutions, including the dividend payout, board appointments, and the Group’s expansion into the insurance markets in Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), subject to regulatory approvals.

The resolutions underscore Equity’s continued growth trajectory and regional expansion strategy, officials said.

Commenting on the outcome, Equity Group Chairman, Prof. Isaac Macharia, said: “The approvals received today reflect our shareholders’ confidence in Equity’s strategy and oversight. We remain committed to strong governance, prudent stewardship, and delivering sustainable value by building an institution that expands opportunities for our customers and strengthens resilience across our markets.”

Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, said the insurance expansion strengthens the Group’s ability to deliver integrated financial services across the region.

“Equity continues to pursue growth anchored on innovation, regional presence, and solutions that protect and advance livelihoods. The approval to expand our insurance footprint strengthens our ability to offer more holistic financial services that help customers and communities manage risk, build resilience, and plan confidently for the future.”

He added that, “The regional diversification of our banking business continues to strengthen, with more than 50% of the Group’s balance sheet and profit contribution now originating from markets outside our core market of Kenya. We are also seeing significant improvements in both Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) across our subsidiaries, bringing them closer to the level of maturity and profitability of the parent business in terms of contribution to the Group’s overall performance.”