Top-level football reaches the decisive stage of the group phase: 1xBet presents the key clashes of Matchday 3 at the World Championship

The world’s premier football tournament has already picked up steam, and Matchday 3 of the group stage will be the deciding factor for many teams. The best sports betting site 1xBet takes a look at the standout games and analyzes what to expect from the key clashes before the final group placements are determined.

Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire

Odds for the main outcomes: W1 – 25.0, X – 8.65, W2 – 1.16

Curaçao are playing in their first tournament at this level and have already made their mark with some historic achievements: the team scored their first goal and earned their first point. Dick Advocaat’s side are, as expected, bottom of Group E, but still have a theoretical chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

In their second match, Côte d’Ivoire came close to securing a crucial victory over Germany. The Elephants were leading 1-0 until the 68th minute, but then conceded 2 goals to substitute Deniz Undav. In stoppage time, the Ivorians had the chance to come back, but Simon Adingra hesitated to shoot from a promising position.

On Matchday 3, Emerse Faé’s team will be the favorites. It’s important for Côte d’Ivoire to quickly demonstrate their superiority, prevent their opponents from believing they can pull off another upset, and comfortably secure their spot in the round of 32.

Norway vs France

Odds for the main outcomes: W1 – 4.97, X – 4.41, W2 – 1.70

Norway and France have already secured their places in the knockout stage following convincing victories in their first two games. Now, their H2H clash will decide the winners of Group I and who will have an easier path in the next round.

The biggest intrigue is the duel between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé. Both forwards have made a brilliant start to the tournament and continue to chase Lionel Messi in the race for the top scorer’s award. Haaland and Mbappé have never played against each other while representing their national teams, which makes this battle particularly interesting.

France are the favorites for this fixture. Even Haaland acknowledged his opponents’ strength in an interview. However, Norway have already shown that they are capable of capitalizing quickly on mistakes and making the most of their chances. The winners of the group may well be decided not only by the quality of the attacking stars, but also by which side’s defense can better withstand the pressure.

Senegal vs Iraq

Odds for the main outcomes: W1 – 1.24, X – 7.02, W2 – 14.7

Senegal proved weaker than the two European teams in their opening games: the Lions of Teranga lost 3-1 to France and 3-2 to Norway. Despite these defeats, the African side still have a chance of finishing third in the group and go into Matchday 3 as clear favorites. However, even a victory over Iraq may not guarantee the team a place in the round of 32.

Iraq ended up in one of the tournament’s toughest groups and have so far failed to put up a fight against the favorites. On Matchday 1, the Lions of Mesopotamia lost 4-1 to Norway, and then went on to lose 3-0 to France. Therefore, even one point from their final match would be a good result for the Asian team.

For Senegal, this is a match in which a narrow victory isn’t enough. Sadio Mané and his teammates need not only to secure 3 points, but also improve their goal difference in order to keep their hopes of progressing in the tournament alive.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

Odds for the main outcomes: W1 – 1.84, X – 4.25, W2 – 4.25

The DR Congo have become one of the teams that have already managed to spring a surprise at the tournament in North America. In their opening match, the Leopards held off Portugal’s onslaught to secure a 1-1 draw, before narrowly losing 1-0 to Colombia. Ahead of their final group stage match, the team still has a good chance of progressing to the round of 32 and goes into the fixture as favorites.

Uzbekistan are struggling to adapt to the level of the competition. The debutants lost 3-1 to Colombia and then went on to lose 5-0 to Portugal. These results have highlighted the gap in quality, but the team is still fighting for its first points and will aim to finish the group stage on a high note.

For the DR Congo, the task is clear: a win could see the Leopards advance to the knockout stage with 4 points. It’s vital for the team to maintain discipline in defense, prevent Uzbekistan from believing they have a chance, and capitalize on their speed and physicality.

Croatia vs Ghana

Odds for the main outcomes: W1 – 1.80, X – 3.44, W2 – 5.79

Croatia are the slight favorites. Zlatko Dalić’s side have beaten Panama and are back in business after their defeat to England, but their play hasn’t been flawless so far. The Croats need to control the rhythm of the game, prevent their opponents from building up attacks, and make the most of their experienced midfielders.

After two matches, Ghana have shown that they cannot be considered clear underdogs. The Black Stars gained 3 points against Panama and then stopped England, preventing the Three Lions from scoring. If Ghana can once again maintain their defensive discipline and organize effective transitions from defense to attack, they’ll certainly be able to compete for a positive result.

The Croatia vs Ghana game looks set to be a battle for second place in Group L. England remain favorites in their parallel fixture against Panama, so it’s this clash between the Vatreni and the Black Stars that could determine who secures a better position in the race for the round of 32.

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