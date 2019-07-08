Police hold suspected fraudster

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabalagala police are holding a man accused of duping several people using forged documents. The Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye identifies the suspect as Paul Ssekiziyivu.

Namaye explains that Ssekiziyivu was picked up over the weekend following numerous complaints by his victims. “The suspect operates a tour agency where it is alleged he works as a visa consultant. Several complaints had been filed and an operation was conducted to arrest the suspect. He is now detained as investigations proceed,” Namaye said.

According to Namaye, a month ago one of the Embassies in the country intercepted eight youths with documents suspected to have been obtained fraudulently from Bugisu Co-operative Union-BCU. It was when police learnt that the youth had acquired the fake documents from Ssekiziyivu.

“Some exhibits were also impounded during this operation including desk tops and documents. The suspect has already recorded a statement. We call upon any other persons who may have useful information in this case to share it with us in confidence,” Namaye said.

Namaye urged all victims of Ssekiziyivu’s fraudulent tactics to approach Kabalagala police and avail information that could be used for prosecution. The 2018 crime report shows a slight reduction in economic crimes such as obtaining money by false pretense, forgery and uttering of false documents, counterfeiting, issuing false cheques, embezzlement and cybercrime.

Overall economic figures stood at 15099 in 2018 compared to 16031 recorded in 2017. Twelve thousand three hundred thirteen cases of obtaining by false pretenses were recorded last year, eight hundred cases of forgery and uttering false documents as well as five hundred forty-one counterfeiting offences.

Kampala Metropolitan covering Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono districts registered 2,311 cases followed by Lira with 640, Arua 371 and Jinja had 269.

*****

URN