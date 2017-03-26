Parliament, Education Ministry fight over closure of schools

A fight is brewing between Members of Parliament and the Ministry of Education over a number of schools in the country that are deemed illegal. MPs argued that the ministry should be more concerned with the poor state of government schools which lack basic infrastructure like classrooms, toilets, desks and accommodation. The ministry of education has been saying its mission is to clear out school proprietors who don’t have licenses and fail to follow the national curriculum. However MPs hit back saying that government aided schools are in far worse states than many of the illegal schools government was rushing to shut down.

