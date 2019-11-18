One Injured in Mbale Waragi processing plant fire

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person is nursing wounds at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital following a fire outbreak at a waragi processing plant in Mbale. The injured, whose identity hasn’t been established, was rushed to hospital by residents who rushed to the building in Wagagai Cell in Nkoma Ward in Northern Division of Mbale municipality on Sunday evening following the fire outbreak around 7:30pm.

The cause of the fire remains unclear but residents claim it could have started from one of the workers who was smoking. The house was initially a hostel for university students and parking yard, no one knew what was being done in the building as entry was only restricted to staff because of the tight security.

Simon Kizza, a resident of Bujoloto cell, says residents didn’t that there was a waragi processing plant in the area. He says new investors in the area should always inform the local people about the business they intend to operate in their areas to avoid the dangers that may arise from such businesses.

Andrew Bongole, one of the residents who helped police to manage the fire, says they thought they were saving fuel since the building was a parking yard but to their surprise it was waragi that had caught fire.

******

URN

//Cue in: “A mazzi si ge waragi…

Cue out:…nga buli muntu asanga ayingila mu”//

Nathan Wabusa, the Chairperson Wagagai Cell says the proprietor of the business Jimmy Khauka told him that he was starting a water plant. “He told me this was a water Processing Plan, surprisingly we found that it was waragi” he said.

Police is yet to compile a report on the cause of the fire.