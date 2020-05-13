NFA set ablaze seven houses in Amuru district

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Forest Authority (NFA) has set ablaze seven houses in Amuru district reportedly constructed on the Wiceri Forest Reserve.

At least 20 people were left homeless after the houses were set on fire by NFA personnel on Tuesday evening at Opiru village, Labala Parish Amuru sub county.

One of the victims whose house was burnt identified as Opwonya says the armed men came to the area and asked them to leave the area immediately before setting the houses ablaze.

Michael Lakony, Amuru district LCV chairperson says this is not the first-time huts are being burnt in the area ever since the border dispute between Amuru and Adjumani started some years back.

According to Lakony, who was speaking during a regional COVID-19 taskforce meeting at the 4th division barracks headquarters in Gulu on Wednesday, the NFA officials should have waited for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to end before carrying on with their activities.

In his response, Brigadier Bonny Bamwiseki, the 4th division commander says some of the people living in the area are destroying trees as well as poaching from the forest and wildlife reserves. He however says they have established an army detach in Apaa to help handle the insecurity cases in the area.

Aisha Alibhai, the Public Relations manager NFA says the houses demolished were new constructed houses.

According to Alibhai, the residents in the area were encroaching on the Wiceri forest reserve to carry out agricultural activities forcing the personnel to swing into action and demolishing their houses.

Alibhai urges Ugandans to respect the law and stop trespassing into forest reserves.

