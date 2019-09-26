KCCA council meeting flops over lack of quorum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A special council meeting of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA on Thursday flopped due to lack of quorum.

The Council is composed of 36 members including the Lord Mayor and the deputy, division mayors and councillors.

However, it was only the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and nine councillors were inside the council chambers, forcing Lukwago to adjourn the meeting to October 3rd.

Some of the councillors were seen loitering outside the council chambers, which infuriated Lukwago.

He said that disciplinary action will be instituted against the councillors who fail to attend council sessions.

The councillors were scheduled to discuss the exorbitant legal costs incurred by KCCA and the Wandegeya Market management row among other items.

Kennedy Okello representing Kyambogo says that some councillors failed to attend the council meeting due to activities. He, however, says that members should prioritise the meetings and halt other activities.

*****

URN