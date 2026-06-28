Daily Monitor, NTV shut down

NMG Staff Stranded As Security Forces Seal Offices, Shut Down Stations

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Employees of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda woke up to restricted access and disrupted operations on Sunday morning after security forces moved into the media company’s offices in Kampala, leading to the shutdown of several broadcast and print platforms. A staff member told Uganda Radio Network that by 5:00 am, offices housing NTV Uganda and Spark TV at the Kampala Serena Conference Center had been sealed off, preventing employees from accessing their workplaces.

The employee, who confirmed that the stations had gone off air, said he normally reports to work on Sundays but had been advised through internal communication channels to remain at home because access to the premises had been restricted. Another senior staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said security personnel had cut off both the main electricity supply and the backup generator at the facility.

“Management will issue an official statement in the meantime,” the staff member said. Another source inside the media house said employees attempting to access the premises were blocked. “You can go there, but you should be cautious. From the outside, the entrance looks normal, but they are not allowing anyone in. Management is expected to issue a formal statement in the coming hours,” the source said.

At NMG’s Namuwongo headquarters, where the Daily Monitor, 90.4 Dembe FM, and 93.3 KFM operate, some staff members who reported early were also blocked from entering by security personnel. The security deployment came hours after a series of online statements targeting the media group. In the posts, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor would be closed immediately and would not resume operations without his approval.

He also criticised media coverage of President Yoweri Museveni. NMG Uganda operates some of the country’s biggest media platforms, including Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, 93.3 KFM, 90.4 Dembe FM, Ennyanda, and other publications. The company employs more than 500 people in Uganda. Neither NMG Uganda, the Uganda Police Force, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, nor the Uganda Communications Commission had issued an official explanation for the operation.

The incident adds to a history of confrontations between NMG Uganda and state authorities. In 2013, police raided the Daily Monitor and Dembe FM offices over the publication of a letter allegedly linked to succession politics, keeping the premises closed for more than a week. In 2007, NTV Uganda was taken off air months after its launch, following government criticism of its coverage.

The latest action has renewed concerns from media freedom advocates over the operating environment for independent journalism in Uganda, especially as the country approaches the January 2026 general elections.