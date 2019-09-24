Judge orders arrest of DPC Rwamusaayi to testify in Mowzey Radio murder trial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have been instructed to arrest Frantile Rwamusaayi, the Divisional Police Commander of Katwe, to appear before the court as a witness in the murder of musician Moses Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio.

The summons issued on Tuesday morning came after Rwamusaayi failed to appear before the court in Entebbe, as a key witness who superintended over the investigations into the murder, and the subsequent arrest of Godfrey Wamala alias ‘Troy’ as the Prime Suspect.

Wamala was a bounder at De Bar, a popular hangout in Entebbe Town, where a scuffle that ended Mowzey Radio’s life ensued on January 22, 2018. It is alleged that Wamala grabbed Mowzey Radio and threw him to the floor, fracturing his skull in the process.

Mowzey Radio succumbed to head injuries at Case Hospital in Kampala on February 1, 2018.

The prosecution has so far presented nine witnesses in the trial, among them David Ebanget alias Washington and Pamela Musimire, who were at the hangout at the time of the fight. But Washington told the court that he did not know the accused until he was produced as the key suspect in the murder.

High court judge Jane Francis Abodo has for the past three court sessions been asking that Prosecution produces Rwamusaayi to testify about the investigations he conducted on the incident but the Police officer had declined to turn up. Now, Abodo has issued a criminal summons for officers of the court to arrest the DPC.

