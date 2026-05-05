2 U.S. destroyers transit Strait of Hormuz after dodging Iranian attacks: report

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | Two U.S. Navy destroyers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Gulf after navigating an Iranian barrage, U.S. media outlet CBS News reported on Monday night.

The USS Truxtun and USS Mason, supported by Apache helicopters and other aircraft, faced a series of coordinated threats during the passage, said the report, citing Pentagon officials, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

No U.S. warship was struck, though Iran launched small boats, missiles and drones against them as a sustained barrage, the officials were quoted as saying.

None of the projectiles launched by Iran reached the U.S. vessels, they said, adding that the U.S. military’s assisting efforts, bolstered by air support, successfully intercepted or deterred each incoming threat.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that the Iranians are “more malleable” than they were before.

In a phone interview with Fox News, the president threatened that if Iran targets U.S. ships in the Strait of Hormuz as the Pentagon begins operations to restore commercial shipping transit through the strait, they would be “blown off the face of the Earth.”

However, in another phone interview with ABC News on Monday, Trump stopped short of saying Iran’s Monday attacks had violated the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

“[It was] not heavy firing,” Trump said, downplaying the attacks.

Brad Cooper, chief of the U.S. Central Command, told reporters earlier on Monday that Iranian forces had launched “multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats at ships we are protecting.”

U.S. forces have sunk six Iranian small boats targeting civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones, said Cooper.

Iran later rejected the U.S. claims, saying that “no commercial vessels or oil tankers” have transited the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. targets across the region and restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for vessels linked to Israel and the United States.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8, followed by talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations in Islamabad that ended without a deal. ■