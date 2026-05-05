Masaba heritage comes to life at 5th Kadodi Karnival

Pilsner celebrates the Bold Spirit of the East at 5th Kadodi Karnival

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | The rhythmic pulse of Kadodi drums echoed through the UMA Showgrounds as the 5th edition of the Kadodi Karnival took place on Saturday. Under the theme of “Innovating Tradition”, the grounds became a living, breathing celebration of heritage that drew thousands to witness the bold evolution of Bamasaba culture.

Amidst the festivities stood Pilsner’s dedicated Cultural Village, where revellers stepped away from the main stage to touch, taste, and capture tradition. Handcrafted artefacts lined the space, while vintage-inspired photobooths became magnets for memories with laughter spilling out as friends posed against backdrops honouring Masaba heritage.

Lillian Kansiime, Brand Manager for Mainstream Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, reflected on Pilsner’s role, saying, “We are honoured to support this vibrant display of heritage once again and reaffirm our commitment to uplifting cultural traditions that define our identity. Seeing this community celebrate with such pride is exactly the spirit that Pilsner stands for.”

The first 250 attendees at the cultural village were rewarded with Pilsner King, a brew described by many as being as bold as the celebration itself. Local vendors offered smoky meats, urban and traditional snacks, and handcrafted ornaments with each purchase a small toast to the entrepreneurial spirit of Eastern Uganda.

The cultural significance of the event was further highlighted by Margaret Kisaale from the Kimaru Foundation, who noted: “We are grateful for the support from all our partners and attendees as we showcase the depth of our culture on this grand stage. Days like this show that heritage can innovate without losing its soul to remain vibrant for the next generation and I could not be any prouder of what we have seen today.”

On stage, the line-up honoured the theme with fierce authenticity. Dokta Pinan, Astar 95, and Rexy Umumasijje delivered the new age Eastern sound, while MCs Jesse, Hopkins, and Izak King kept energy surging. A lively fireworks display wowed the revellers as the crowd held steady before Winnie Nwagi closed the night with a headline performance filled with her signature pop prowess.

From the first drumbeat to the final encore, the Karnival proved that tradition isn’t something to be preserved in glass cases but rather something to dance to, innovate, and share over a bold beer.