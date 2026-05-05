Captain Morgan opens Vibes Nzuri Calendar with Party and Play

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | There are days you remember. And then there are days that refuse to be forgotten. This year’s first edition of Vibes Nzuri with Captain Morgan was firmly unforgettable.

Gazebo Grill in Najjera became the captain’s yard last Saturday with interactive group activities, vibrant energy, and authentic Ugandan music colliding with the unapologetic Captain Morgan spice.

The Captain Morgan Brand Ambassador, Raymond Karama highlighted the partnership saying,

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Vibes Nzuri because it embodies the very essence of Captain Morgan’s authentic, spontaneous, and unapologetic nature. We are all about the ‘spice’ you bring to the table, and we’re here to facilitate such moments where people truly enjoy themselves through party and play.”

Party games integrated into the pallet tables and drums along with a dedicated gaming corner featuring life-size Ludo and a beanbag toss invited the crowd to step out of their comfort zones and into the festivities as squads toasted between rounds.

The soundtrack was masterfully curated. Deejay Jo, DJ Bugy, Gnarly, Dread Lazer, and Hey Dez traded decks, weaving a rhythm that kept feet moving and drinks clinking. On the mic and stage, underground gems like Kyle Simbwa and CXJ Powell shared space with the more seasoned stage presences like Mun G and Kohen Jaycee in a beautiful collision of raw talent and star power.

The day was charged with nothing but good energy and bold moves, and for those who attended, it was a reminder that when you trade the ordinary for the extraordinary, the vibes are always nzuri. With the promise kept in the first edition of the year, we only look forward to what follows with the next edition slated for August.