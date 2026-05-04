Truckers strike over security concerns at Uganda-South Sudan border

Amuru, Uganda | Xinhua | Regional transit truck drivers have suspended operations along the Uganda-South Sudan corridor, parking hundreds of cargo trucks at border points to protest deteriorating security following the killing of a colleague last month.

The strike has effectively choked one of East Africa’s key trade routes, highlighting mounting concerns among transporters who say the Nimule-Juba highway has become increasingly dangerous.

William Busuulwa, chairman of the Uganda National Transporters Alliance, said conditions inside South Sudan have worsened sharply, with drivers facing frequent ambushes, armed robberies and deadly attacks.

“Once you cross into South Sudan, there is no assurance of safety,” Busuulwa said in an interview on Monday. “Drivers are routinely attacked at gunpoint. Cargo is looted. And tragically, we lost a colleague just last month.”

Transporters are demanding the urgent reinstatement of joint Uganda-South Sudan highway security patrols, which previously offered some protection along the volatile route.

Busuulwa noted that earlier bilateral arrangements had helped stabilize the corridor but have weakened in recent years due to political changes that disrupted coordination and enforcement.

Hundreds of trucks remain stranded on both sides of the border, with drivers vowing not to resume operation until concrete security guarantees are provided, according to local media.

The standoff threatens supplies of essential goods, including food, fuel and construction materials, to South Sudan, a landlocked country heavily dependent on imports via Uganda.

Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, resident district commissioner of Amuru District, where part of the border lies, acknowledged the economic impact and said authorities are working to resolve the situation.

“The trucks are currently parked within my jurisdiction, and this disruption is not good for regional trade,” Oceng said in a telephone interview with Xinhua. “We are engaging stakeholders and will convene a meeting with transporters to find a workable solution.”

He added that while Uganda has limited capacity to address incidents inside South Sudan, efforts are underway to involve South Sudanese officials in restoring confidence along the corridor.

“The concerns raised by the drivers are legitimate, but incidents occurring across the border require joint engagement,” Oceng said. “We intend to invite South Sudanese leaders so that we can collectively address these issues.”

The Nimule-Juba highway has long been prone to insecurity, with sporadic attacks blamed on suspected militia groups. ■