Digital spaces turn risky for women and girls in West Nile

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Women in West Nile and refugee settlements across the region say digital spaces remain unsafe, with many struggling to cope with online harassment, fraud, and abuse, particularly on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

Alice Salua, a refugee women leader, says several women in the settlements have fallen victim to online scams, harassment, and abuse while using different platforms. She notes that she has received numerous complaints, mostly from women and has made efforts to trace some of the perpetrators, although many remain unidentifiable.

Salua adds that online fraud tops the list of reported cases, with scammers often targeting vulnerable women through false messages promising cash prizes, exploiting their difficult living conditions.

Many victims of online harassment and fraud remain silent and do not report their experiences. A large number also lack basic digital safety skills, leaving them more exposed to such risks. In some cases, victims opt to withdraw completely from online platforms after being attacked.

Zuriah Pimer, a resident of Arua City, believes parents have a critical role to play in addressing online risks. She urges parents to monitor and limit children’s access to digital devices to protect them from harmful online experiences.

Similarly, Francis Ayume, a refugee in the region, says digital safety and security should be integrated into community trainings as a preventive measure against online abuse and fraud.

According to the Annual Crime Report, 412 cybercrime cases were reported to police in 2025, down from 474 in 2024—representing a 13.1 percent decrease. Of these, 101 cases were taken to court, 26 resulted in convictions, 11 were dismissed, 64 are still pending in court, and 247 remain under investigation.

Speaking at the second West Nile SRHR Symposium in Arua, Annet Lekuru, of Feminature Uganda, said digital spaces are increasingly becoming unsafe, with criminals exploiting users who lack digital protection skills, particularly targeting young women and girls.

Participants at the symposium highlighted a significant knowledge gap in digital safety practices and called for targeted interventions to equip women and girls with the skills needed to prevent online harassment, fraud, and abuse.

The symposium was held under the theme: “Beyond the Screen: Navigating Digital Safety and Advancing Reproductive Autonomy.”