Equity Bank starts training Uganda’s next generation of leaders

Top Ugandan Scholars join Equity leaders’ program to shape the next generation of leaders

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | A hundred top-performing Ugandan students have begun a new chapter in leadership, mentorship, and career development after joining the Equity Leaders Program (ELP), an initiative of Equity Group Foundation designed to nurture Africa’s next generation of transformative leaders. The initiative kicked off today, 4th May 2026 at the Africa Bible University, Lubowa.

The Program, operating across Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, identifies the highest-performing students in national secondary school examinations from each district and supports them through a structured four-pillar model focused on mentorship, career coaching, college counselling and access to global universities.

Scholars selected into the Program also receive three to six months of paid internship experience at Equity Bank, giving them early exposure to the professional world while building practical workplace and leadership skills.

Addressing the newly admitted scholars in Kampala, Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Gift Shoko described the opportunity as both a privilege and a responsibility. “Being part of this program is not by chance; it is a result of a rigorous selection process. It means you are among a distinguished group of young people in Uganda,” Shoko said.

He reminded scholars that joining ELP places them within an institution built on excellence, growth, and impact. “This program exists to develop leaders for Uganda, Africa, as well as for the world,” he said.

Shoko told students that among them could be future national leaders and change-makers capable of transforming Uganda and the continent or beyond.

“It is very possible that within this room sits a future transformative leader or a change-maker who will shape communities and nations,” he said.

Since its establishment in 1998, the Equity Leaders Program has grown into one of Africa’s most competitive education and leadership pipelines. Up to 10,505 Scholars across the region have benefited from mentorship, internships, and university placement support, with many securing admissions into global institutions, including Ivy League universities and other top schools in Europe, North America, and Asia.

To date, a total of 1,115 students have successfully received admission to top global universities on fully funded scholarships, including Ivy League universities such as Columbia University, Harvard University, Princeton University and University of Pennsylvania.

Equity Group Foundation remains committed, officials said, to investing in human capital and create long-term economic and social transformation through education.

Shoko also encouraged scholars to embrace uncertainty as part of personal growth, noting that lack of clarity is natural at their stage of life. “The most important thing in life is to find yourself,” he said, urging students to use the program as a platform for self-discovery, growth, and purpose.

He challenged scholars to remain intentional, disciplined, and committed to contributing meaningfully to Uganda’s development.

He said that as Uganda continues to prioritize youth empowerment and skills development, programs such as ELP are increasingly viewed as strategic investments in the country’s future leadership and competitiveness.

The latest cohort joins a growing network of equity scholars spread across Africa and abroad.

“With academic excellence already secured, the challenge for these scholars now shifts beyond grades to leadership, innovation, and national impact.”

Concluding his remarks, Shoko said, ‘Aim for the moon. Even if you miss, you will land among the stars.”