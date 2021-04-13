JOBS: URA has 376 places to fill

Friday , April 16 2021
The Independent April 13, 2021 Business, JOBS, NEWS 1 Comment

The new URA headquarters in Kampala. Some of the jobs will will have work stations here. PHOTO PPU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) are set to fill 376 new vacancies in the first half of this year.

“We urge all Ugandans with the requisite competencies, proven integrity, problem- solving, analytical and interpersonal skills plus the ability to handle multiple tasks to apply,” the tax collectors said in a statement on Monday.

Majority of the vacancies, 185 of them, are for Officer Domestic Taxes. Others required are 16 administrative officers, media relations officers (2) and office attendants (25). Submission of applications is online, on the URA website.

One comment

  1. Byamugisha Jonathan
    April 15, 2021 at 11:31 pm

    I wish to apply for the post Of Office attendant

    Reply

