Japan announces further sanctions on Russia

Tokyo, Japan | Xinhua | The Japanese government on Friday announced further sanctions on Russia, including a ban on exports, more asset freezes as well as payment restrictions on Russian individuals and entities.

The Japanese government will ban exports to 80 Russian entities including several military and tech-related companies, which will take effect on June 2, said a statement by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The assets of 17 individuals and 78 entities from Russia will also be frozen with simultaneous restrictions on their payments and capital transactions, according to the statement, with several Russian military officers and research institutes on the list.

Additional bans will be introduced on exports to Russia of items “which could contribute to the enhancement of Russian industrial capacities” and on providing “architectural and engineering services” to the country, the statement said, without specifying a date.