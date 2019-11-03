ISIS leader Al Bakr Baghdadi dead

World leaders hailed the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an important step in the fight against terrorism but added that the war against ISIS was far from over.

| THE INDEPENDENT | al-Baghdadi killed himself along with his three children when he was cornered in a tunnel in northwest Syria while being pursued by US military. US President Donald Trump engaged in a victory lap while hailing the US military triumph.

Trump thanked Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Russia, and the Syrian Kurds for their cooperation. Afghanistan welcomed al-Baghdadi’s killing as a major blow to the armed group that is expected to weaken the South Asian branch.

The emergence of an Afghan ISIL affiliate in recent years created another enemy for the country’s US-backed government, which has been fighting against the much larger Taliban insurgency since 2001. al-Baghdadi declared ISIS as a caliphate in June 2014 and ISIS gained notoriety for its ruthlessness.

