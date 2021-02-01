FULL TEXT: Bobi Wine lawyers file election petition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers acting on behalf of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party residential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine have filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the 2021 election results.

The petition raises 15 issues of electoral irregularities, 10 issues of electoral offences and makes eight prayers, top of them, is nullifying the 2021 presidential election.

“Your Petitioner is aggrieved by the election and declaration by the 2nd Respondent of the 1st Respondent as President of the Republic of Uganda and states that the 1st Respondent was not validly elected,” the NUP petition reads in part.

The first respondent is Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta and the second is The Electoral Commission. The third respondent is the Attorney General.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW…

PETITION FULL TEXT

Uganda elections petition NUP 2021 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd