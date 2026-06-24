Uganda’s dark days return

A wave of opposition arrests, military detentions and treason charges signals a deepening political crisis

COVER STORY | IAN KATUSIIME | Uganda’s security agencies’ continued abduction and torture of political opponents, with Erias Lukwago, former Kampala Lord Mayor and lawyer to the incarcerated Dr Kizza Besigye on treason charges, becoming the latest political figure linked to these developments, has heightened anxiety and fear across the country, reviving memories of the dark days of former President Idi Amin and fuelling concerns among critics over what they describe as a weakening of the rule of law.

Lukwago, also the president of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), the country’s newest political party, was abducted by soldiers attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) from his home in Wakaliga, on the outskirts of Kampala, on the morning of June 15 as he set out to serve a summons on Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for 40 years.

The operation, allegedly carried out on Muhoozi’s orders, saw Lukwago bundled into a drone van, an incident that sparked concern over his safety and possible prolonged detention.

Dr Besigye had, on June 8, filed a lawsuit against Muhoozi over alleged unlawful detention and public threats to his life. Filed in the High Court in Kampala, the suit alleges that Muhoozi’s statements, including threats to hang Besigye on Heroes’ Day, violated his constitutional rights.

High Court Judge Arthur Baguma granted Muhoozi seven days to respond to the suit. Although Muhoozi had earlier declared on X that “Only Mzee (my father) can summon me”, The Independent understands that he has since responded to the court summons, seeking the dismissal of an application filed by veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye.

In an affidavit sworn by Lt Col. Daniel Atwine, head of the Special Investigations Bureau of the UPDF, the state dismisses the allegations made by Dr Besigye and co-applicant Obed Lutale as “misconceived, speculative, founded on hearsay and conjecture”, arguing that the claims should be addressed during the criminal trial rather than through a separate court application.

Meanwhile, Lukwago, who appeared in court on Monday for the mention of his case after being charged with misprision of treason and remanded to Luzira Prison, was denied bail.

The proceedings took place amid controversy after immigration officials blocked Dr Besigye’s lead lawyer, Martha Karua, a Kenyan national, from entering the country to observe the proceedings.

Uganda’s Constitution bars serving members of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) from engaging in partisan politics or making political statements. However, the CDF has repeatedly made political pronouncements and vowed to arrest those who criticise or oppose him.

Lukwago’s abduction was met with widespread outrage and condemnation from members of the public concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in the country. On social media, many Ugandans demanded his immediate release.

Lukwago has, over the years, earned a reputation as a champion of ordinary Ugandans, both as Kampala Lord Mayor and as a constitutional lawyer committed to defending the rule of law.

He has also represented numerous opposition politicians in both civil and criminal cases. In a statement, the East Africa Law Society urged the Ugandan judiciary to uphold Lukwago’s rights.

“Ensure that his application for bail is determined fairly, expeditiously and in accordance with the law,” said EALS President Ramadhan Abubakar.

Following his abduction, Lukwago was reportedly taken to a facility in Kasenyi, Entebbe, where Muhoozi later posted a photograph of the former Kampala mayor in visible distress, his head shaved.

He was only presented before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court more than 48 hours after his arrest, well beyond the stipulated timeframe for presenting a suspect in court under the country’s laws.

The incident echoed the treatment of Eddie Mutwe, bodyguard to opposition leader Bobi Wine, who underwent a similar ordeal after being abducted on Muhoozi’s orders in May last year. Mutwe remains in prison.

Lukwago’s wife told journalists that his husband was slapped, beaten, stripped naked, and photographed in an apparent attempt to humiliate him.

His court appearance on June 19 drew a large crowd of supporters and well-wishers before he was taken to prison. Through his lawyer, Medard Ssegona, Lukwago told the court that he suffers from hypertension, gastritis, respiratory complications, and a spinal injury that requires specialised treatment.

Lukwago’s ordeal joins that of his long-time political ally, Dr Kizza Besigye, who has been in detention since November 2024. Besigye, alongside his comrade Obed Lutale, was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya, in what critics describe as a joint operation involving Ugandan and Kenyan security operatives before being driven to Uganda under the cover of darkness.

The duo has since filed a constitutional petition in the High Court of Kenya, accusing Kenyan authorities of colluding with Ugandan security forces to abduct and unlawfully extradite them to Kampala.

Political Prisoners

Ugandan prisons and military detention facilities are believed to hold thousands of political prisoners, some detained as far back as 2019, when the People Power Movement emerged as a formidable force in opposition politics.

Just months after Uganda’s most recent elections, a growing wave of militarisation appears to have engulfed the country.

Social media platforms have been flooded with calls and hashtags demanding the release of political detainees, including Lukwago, Besigye, Olivia Lutaaya, Bobi Giant, Achileo Kivumbi, Mutwe and many others.

To make the situation worse, many remain unaccounted for. For instance, one of the most prominent cases is that of George Kibalama, who was allegedly disappeared by state agents on Martyrs Day, June 3, 2019. Kibalama’s wife died a few months ago, leaving behind three young children who continue to live without answers regarding their father’s whereabouts.

Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine and president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), sneaked out of the country with his family for the United States after the military laid siege to his home in Magere, Wakiso District, during a nationwide manhunt. At the time, Muhoozi declared that he was searching for Bobi Wine “dead or alive”.

Bobi Wine has remained one of Muhoozi’s most vocal critics on social media, particularly on Twitter, a platform beyond the military chief’s direct control.

At the same time, Muhoozi has frequently used the platform to issue threats against opponents and make controversial remarks. On one occasion, he claimed to be disappointed that security forces had killed “only 22” NUP members, a statement that drew widespread condemnation.

Bobi Wine’s wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi, revealed that she was tortured by SFC soldiers who raided her home while searching for her husband.

Muhoozi has also said that Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi is next in line for his basement. Ssenyonyi has remained steadfast in his criticism of the CDF over the years.

Following Lukwago’s abduction, Ssenyonyi held a press conference at Parliament and urged Muhoozi to formally join politics.

“Remove the uniform and stop using your office to play politics,” he said. Ssenyonyi later tweeted about an alleged plot to implicate him in the treason case facing former Butambala MP Muwanga Kivumbi.

Muwanga was arrested in January this year and charged with treason following a scuffle in Butambala District during which police shot and killed some of his supporters under circumstances that remain unclear. The CDF has also instructed his Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) to field a candidate for Leader of Opposition, another move critics say is a blatant violation of the law.

Had any other Chief of Defence Forces attempted to establish a political movement while still in active service, they would likely have faced arrest and court martial proceedings, as happened to senior military officers such as Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde, Col. Kizza Besigye, Gen. David Sejusa and others. Their offence was challenging President Museveni in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief.

Kahinda Otafiire, an NRA historical and current Minister of Water and Environment, has emerged as one of the few voices within Museveni’s inner circle willing to openly criticise Muhoozi.

Speaking at a recent meeting following Lukwago’s abduction, Otafiire, in his trademark blunt and unapologetic style, warned against remaining silent.

“You see what is happening today. Do not commit the sin of silence,” said Otafiire, whose political journey began more than five decades ago when he joined the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA), the movement founded by Museveni to fight Idi Amin.

As abductions, torture and killings increasingly become part of the national conversation, many Ugandans have expressed shock and concern that the country appears to be drifting back toward the dark days of military dictatorship. Amin ruled Uganda for eight years in a reign marked by widespread fear and brutality before being overthrown in 1979 by Tanzanian forces and Ugandan exiles after he attempted to annex Tanzania’s Kagera Salient.

Treason charge

The treason charge has increasingly become the state’s preferred tool against political opponents. Ironically, critics argue that individuals who have made statements that could be construed as treasonous have continued to walk free.

One such case involves businessman Frank Gashumba, who portrays himself as a leader of the Abavandimwe (Banyarwanda) community. In a widely circulated video, Gashumba suggested he would mobilise the M23 militia in Uganda to respond to what he described as persecution of their community.

Critics contend that Gashumba should have faced legal scrutiny for publicly expressing solidarity with a rebel group accused internationally of committing atrocities, including mass killings and crimes against humanity in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Instead, Gashumba continues to enjoy state-provided security escorts. Muhoozi responded to the controversy by saying he would simply hold a meeting with Gashumba to “resolve the matter”.

Besigye and Lukwago, by contrast, face treason-related charges based on allegations their supporters describe as unsubstantiated. Their detention in Luzira Prison has galvanised many Ugandans including the church, demanding justice, accountability and greater respect for the rule of law.

Besigye’s health has deteriorated significantly during his detention. Lukwago, meanwhile, enters prison with pre-existing medical conditions that have already raised concerns among his supporters and legal team.

From the moment a visibly frail Besigye was wheeled into Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with treason and misprision of treason without the knowledge of his lawyers, supporters have maintained a persistent call for justice.

Public pressure, however, has yielded some results. Besigye’s eventual appearance before the Nakawa court came after growing outrage sparked by images circulating on social media showing his worsening health condition.

The proceedings also marked the effective end of the long-running controversy surrounding the trial of civilians in military courts. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ruled that civilians should not be tried before military tribunals, paving the way for such cases to be transferred to civilian courts.

Notably, the charge sheet filed before the Chief Magistrate’s Court omitted the firearms possession charges that Besigye and his co-accused, Obeid Lutale, had previously faced before the General Court Martial.

The fates of Besigye and Lukwago—two men who have worked closely together for more than a decade—have now become intertwined.

Lukwago joined the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in 2020 with Besigye’s support. That political journey eventually culminated in his election as president of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) after the party’s formal registration in 2025.

Today, both men find themselves battling treason charges, a tactic that opposition politicians say has become a familiar feature of Uganda’s political landscape.

In 2018, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, faced similar accusations following his arrest in Arua. Authorities alleged that weapons had been recovered from his hotel room. Muwanga Kivumbi and Lukwago are among the latest opposition figures to face comparable charges.

Dr Besigye, most imprisoned politician in Africa

But it is Besigye, now 70 years old, who has carried the heaviest burden of the treason charge on the African continent. A four-time presidential candidate and one of Africa’s most prominent opposition figures, Besigye has spent more than two decades confronting state power.

His current prosecution represents the latest chapter in a long history of legal battles with the state.

In 2005, Besigye faced his first treason charge shortly after returning from exile in South Africa to contest the 2006 presidential election against President Museveni. A decade later, in 2016, he was again charged with treason after conducting a symbolic swearing-in ceremony following another disputed election.

Critics argue that the state has relied on a combination of loyal prosecutors and sympathetic judges to ensure that the treason cases proceed. High Court Judge Arthur Baguma has repeatedly denied Besigye bail.

Justice Douglas Singiza, who has also presided over aspects of the same matter, similarly denied him bail. On one occasion, Singiza cited Besigye’s poor health as a reason for refusing his release, saying he did not want a situation where the veteran politician might faint in court.

The remarks left many observers bewildered and triggered criticism from supporters who argued that Besigye’s deteriorating health was itself grounds for granting bail.

A packed courtroom filled with supporters and allies erupted into pro-Besigye chants after the judge ordered that he remain in custody.

Singiza was also the judge who remanded author and activist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija despite allegations that he had been tortured while in state custody.

Ultimately, Besigye’s health has become a matter of growing concern. There have been occasions when he appeared in court unable to walk without assistance. His condition has attracted international attention, with human rights organisations calling for his immediate release and access to specialised medical treatment.

Besigye has undertaken hunger strikes to protest what he considers unlawful detention. Supporters fear that Lukwago may now face a similar ordeal as he begins his own period of incarceration.