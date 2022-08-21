FOOD: Moroto leaders ask for pre-registration of donors

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto authorities have asked all people donating relief food to Karamoja to register with the district before it is delivered to the community. This follows complaints that some local leaders are using the hunger situation to campaign using relief food.

URN has also learned that the food relief meant for vulnerable families always ends up in the hands of the relatives of those assigned to distribute it leaving out the most vulnerable families.

Ismail Mohamed, the mayor of Moroto municipality noted that although the community is in dire need of food support, some people have taken advantage of the situation to get political mileage.

He says that the food should be delivered to the district so that they can help to identify the most vulnerable families. Mohammed says that people like the Elderly, child-headed families and persons living with HIV/AIDS are the most vulnerable group but it’s surprising that none of them benefit from food support.

He also blames some politicians for downplaying the hunger situation in Karamoja, saying it is very embarrassing for leaders in Karamoja to debate about the hunger deaths in Kampala without visiting the ground.

David Koryang, the LC V chairperson of Moroto district told URN that it is important for the district to know the amount of food delivered and the targeted beneficiaries. He says that it is their responsibility as district officials to identify the most vulnerable groups and ensure that whoever is willing to support should start with those in a bad state.

‘’We have been seeing people running to the community with food, they messed up because they never followed right channels, the food issue is creating division among leaders and the voters,’’ Koryang said. He noted that hunger has contributed to many challenges like early marriages, burglary, and theft for survival.

This came up during the handover of the 10 tons of relief food items from Airtel Uganda targeting over 2000 households in Moroto, Napak, and Nabilatuk districts.

While handing over the food items to Moroto district local government, David Birungi, the Public Relations Officer of Airtel Uganda, said this was part of their effort to give back to communities.

He added that they decided to join other individuals, corporate organizations, and public institutions that have reached out to more than half a million people who are experiencing hunger in the Karamoja region.

URN