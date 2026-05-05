Uganda’s renewable energy and e-mobility push faces skills gap

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda’s transition to renewable energy and electric mobility is gaining momentum, but the journey is not without challenges. Despite the growing adoption of solar power and electric motorcycles, the country faces a critical shortage of skilled technicians, limited public awareness, and policy gaps that threaten to slow progress. With only about 60 percent of the population electrified, and nearly 40 percent relying on off-grid solar systems, the demand for reliable and properly installed renewable energy solutions is rapidly increasing.

Yet experts estimate that Uganda needs up to 500,000 trained technicians to meet this demand, compared to only about 1,000 currently trained. This is according to Dr. Nicholas Mukisa, Deputy National Coordinator of the National Renewable Energy Platform. The consequences are already visible. Poorly installed solar systems, often handled by unqualified technicians, fail prematurely, undermining public trust in renewable energy. At the same time, the fast-growing e-mobility sector is grappling with infrastructure gaps and the need for specialized skills to maintain emerging technologies.

It is within this context that a German Embassy-supported journalists’ field visit is highlighting practical solutions already taking shape on the ground. The visit, organized with support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) Development Bank, showcased how Germany’s development cooperation is helping Uganda tackle these challenges through skills development, innovation, and private sector support.

At the center of this effort is the Renewable Energy Training Center under the National Renewable Energy Platform, where more than 1,000 Ugandans have been trained in solar systems, energy efficiency, and electric mobility since 2016. The fully solar-powered facility serves both as a training hub and a practical demonstration of how renewable energy can sustainably power institutions and communities.

Closing the Skills Gap

According to Dr. Paul Nduhuura, Head of Research and Capacity Building at the National Renewable Energy Platform, the biggest barrier to renewable energy adoption is not technology, but skills. Training programs are designed to be highly practical, with up to 70 percent of coursework focused on hands-on experience. Trainees learn how to correctly design, install, and maintain systems, addressing the widespread problem of substandard installations.The center also promotes inclusivity by enabling women and young mothers to participate through supportive facilities such as childcare services. Despite these efforts, stakeholders emphasize the need to scale up training nationwide to meet demand and reduce the growing number of unqualified installers.

Uganda’s renewable energy landscape is evolving. While hydropower remains dominant, solar energy is becoming increasingly critical, especially in rural and off-grid areas. Solar mini-grids are powering islands such as Kalangala and communities in northern Uganda, while new solar plants are expanding capacity in regions such as West Nile, according to Masendi Patrick, a solar instructor and Research Executive at the Renewable Energy Training Centre.Falling global prices — by as much as 80 to 90 percent over the past two decades — have made solar technology more accessible. However, system performance still depends heavily on proper sizing, installation, and maintenance, further underscoring the need for skilled technicians.

In the transport sector, GOGO Electric is demonstrating how innovation can address both environmental and economic challenges. The company has deployed more than 4,300 electric motorcycles across Uganda, supported by a battery-swapping network of 185 stations and over 7,000 batteries — one of the most extensive networks in the country. This is according to Jakob Hornbach, Chief Executive Officer of GOGO Electric Uganda.For boda boda riders, the benefits are immediate. Electric bikes reduce operating costs by up to 50 percent by cutting fuel, maintenance, and oil expenses. On average, riders spend about 88 shillings per kilometre, compared to between 125 and 150 shillings for petrol-powered motorcycles.These savings directly improve livelihoods, allowing riders to invest more in their families and daily needs.At the same time, the transition is delivering environmental benefits, with more than 7,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions reportedly reduced annually.

The growth of renewable energy and e-mobility is also creating employment opportunities. GOGO Electric alone has generated more than 500 green jobs, many offering stable incomes and benefits such as health insurance. Women are increasingly taking up technical roles, accounting for between 30 and 40 percent of the workforce — a notable shift in traditionally male-dominated sectors.Through GIZ-supported programmes, hundreds of technicians have been trained and certified, with new cohorts graduating every few months. For individuals like Nabuuma Joanita, the transition is personal.

Her journey into the sector began with curiosity after seeing a silent electric motorcycle pass by. That moment inspired her to apply for training, where she gained hands-on skills in e-mobility systems.Today, she is employed in the industry. Her story reflects a broader transformation in which renewable energy is not only about power generation, but also about opportunity and empowerment.“Girls should think beyond traditional roles,” says Nabuuma Joanita. “With skills and commitment, you can succeed in this field.”

As adoption grows, so do concerns about battery waste. However, industry players say they are taking deliberate steps to address the issue. GOGO Electric has introduced a circular battery management system in which batteries are used for about five years in motorcycles before being repurposed for another five to seven years in solar storage systems. Afterward, they are recycled to recover raw materials.

The approach minimizes environmental impact while promoting sustainability across the value chain. Despite the progress made, stakeholders say policy reforms are needed to unlock the sector’s full potential. Key concerns include limited incentives for investors, tax structures that discourage local manufacturing, and insufficient support for e-mobility infrastructure.

Industry leaders argue that aligning policy with national ambitions — such as promoting local production and incentivizing electric vehicles — will be critical to scaling impact. Uganda’s renewable energy and e-mobility journey is still unfolding. The challenges are real, but so are the solutions. Through partnerships with Germany and institutions such as GIZ, the country is building the skills, infrastructure, and systems needed to drive a sustainable energy future.

From solar-powered training centers to electric motorcycles on city streets, the transition is no longer a distant goal — it is already happening. The task now is to scale it.