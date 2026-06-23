Financial inclusion helps rewrite refugee narrative in Uganda

As the world marked World Refugee Day, a growing number of displaced families in Uganda are moving beyond survival and building sustainable livelihoods through access to financial services.

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Every year on June 20, World Refugee Day reminds the world that behind every statistic is a human story. A story of a parent forced to flee conflict. A child separated from school. A family that once had a home, a livelihood and a community that was compelled to leave everything behind in search of safety.

For many refugees, displacement often comes with another challenge: exclusion from formal financial systems. Without documentation, collateral, credit history or access to banking infrastructure, refugees have traditionally struggled to save, borrow, invest or grow businesses. As a result, many remain dependent on humanitarian assistance long after arriving in host countries.

In Uganda, however, that narrative is changing. Through targeted financial inclusion initiatives, thousands of refugee households are gaining access to banking services, credit, digital payments and economic opportunities that are helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and self-reliance.

As one of Uganda’s leading financial institutions, Equity Bank Uganda has invested significantly in expanding financial access for refugees and host communities. Working alongside humanitarian and development partners, the Bank has developed practical solutions aimed at addressing barriers that have historically excluded displaced populations from the formal economy.

One of its most significant achievements has been facilitating cash transfers to more than 132,699 refugee households, delivering support worth over UGX 301.7 billion through its expanding digital banking network. The funds have supported household needs, strengthened food security and enabled many families to start or expand income-generating activities.

Beyond humanitarian support, the initiative has also introduced thousands of refugees to formal banking services, creating pathways toward long-term financial independence. Access remains one of the biggest challenges in refugee-hosting districts, many of which are located far from traditional banking infrastructure.

To address this gap, Equity Bank partnered with and deployed more than 262 banking agents across refugee settlements and host communities, bringing financial services closer to people who previously had to travel long distances to access them.

The decentralised network has enabled refugees to open accounts, receive digital payments, save money and access financial products without leaving their communities. More importantly, it has reduced reliance on cash-based aid systems while promoting greater participation in the formal economy.

Financial inclusion goes beyond opening bank accounts. For many refugees, access to credit can mean the difference between dependency and opportunity.

Recognising this, Equity Bank Uganda introduced a credit supported program for refugee entrepreneurs three years ago through tailored lending system that assesses creditworthiness based on character, business potential and cash flow rather than traditional collateral requirements.

As a result, 381 refugee groups have accessed credit worth Shs1.8 billion, financing a wide range of enterprises including tailoring businesses, agricultural ventures, retail shops and small-scale trading operations.

These businesses are not only generating income for refugee families but are also creating employment opportunities and strengthening local economies.

The impact has been particularly significant among women. Of the beneficiaries reached through these initiatives, 7,182 are women compared to 3,867 men.

Research consistently shows that women tend to reinvest a large share of their earnings into their families through education, healthcare and nutrition, creating wider social and economic benefits for entire communities. Uganda’s progressive refugee policy has played a crucial role in enabling these successes.

Unlike many countries, Uganda grants refugees the right to work, move freely and establish businesses. This policy framework creates opportunities for financial institutions and development partners to support refugees as active economic participants rather than passive aid recipients.

The result is a model where refugee and host communities can grow together. As humanitarian funds move through formal financial channels, local businesses benefit, jobs are created, and economic activity expands across entire regions.

The impact extends beyond individual households to strengthen local markets and promote social cohesion between refugees and the host communities.

As Uganda joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Refugee Day, Equity Bank’s initiative offers an important lesson.

Refugees do not simply need assistance. They need opportunity. When access to finance is combined with supportive policies and strategic partnerships, displaced populations can become entrepreneurs, employers and contributors to economic growth. The story emerging from Uganda’s refugee settlements is therefore no longer one defined solely by displacement and vulnerability.