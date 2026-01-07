EuroGold opens Dubai offices to anchor global gold trading operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | EuroGold Refinery has officially opened its main offices in Dubai, a move the company says will strengthen its international operations and improve confidence among global investors and gold traders.

The Dubai offices, located in Business Bay, mark a major milestone in EuroGold’s expansion strategy as it seeks to position itself more firmly within global gold and commodities markets.

Speaking at the announcement, EuroGold founder and owner Benard Feni said the decision to establish a presence in Dubai had been driven largely by market demand and the city’s strategic importance in global trade.

“Opening offices in Dubai is a dream come true. This decision was largely driven by public demand, especially considering Dubai’s central role in the global gold trade. As we all know, Dubai has become a major hub for gold and commodities trade worldwide,” Feni said.

He noted that EuroGold’s international clients had repeatedly called for a Dubai base to streamline transactions and address concerns around efficiency and trust, particularly for large-scale investments linked to Africa.

“Most of our customers asked us to open offices in Dubai to ease transactions, improve efficiency, and expand our business capacity. There are often trust concerns when engaging large investors, especially those looking to invest in Africa. Many prefer working with companies that have offices in Dubai due to the rigorous due diligence and screening processes involved,” he added.

According to Feni, the Dubai office is intended to bridge logistical and regulatory gaps faced by gold traders exporting from Africa.

“We are pleased to officially announce that EuroGold now has offices in Dubai, specifically in Business Bay. These offices are meant to bridge the gap for gold traders who face challenges exporting from Africa. We want to add confidence and assurance to our partners. It will be our responsibility to ship gold from EuroGold Uganda directly to EuroGold Dubai,” he said.

The new setup will also allow clients to collect gold products directly from Dubai, addressing persistent concerns about shipment reliability.

“Many foreign clients complained that their gold did not reach its destination once shipped. Our Dubai operation is a success story, fully backed by the Ministry in Dubai. All our documentation, location, and address are complete, and we are fully operational,” Feni stated.

Feni said the Dubai presence has already attracted interest from firms willing to partner with EuroGold, particularly in payments, procurement and transaction facilitation.

“We have received strong support from companies that are willing to work with us now that we have a branch in Dubai. Some clients prefer to make payments in Dubai, after which we purchase on their behalf, process the gold, and ship it directly to Dubai,” he explained.

He added that the Dubai office will serve as EuroGold’s main global hub as the company eyes further expansion into Asian markets, including China and Hong Kong.

“All these efforts are aimed at making gold buying, transportation, and storage safer and more efficient for our clients,” Feni said.