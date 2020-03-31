COVID-19: Sanyu babies home closes doors to visitors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sanyu Babies Home, the oldest orphanage in the country has closed its doors to visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The home has been receiving on average at least three visitors each day who would come to donate food and items for children. The visitors normally interact with the children, which exposes them to the disease. However, in a statement, management says it has stopped visitors from going to the home to protect the children.

Barbara Nankya Mutagubya, the Director Sanyu Babies Home, says they have decided to close their gates to visitors to protect the children under their care.

“Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 we will not be allowing visitors to enter the home. Please continue to pray for us and send monetary donations instead of physical visits,” Mutagubya said. She says people visiting the home though with good intentions, might end up infecting the children.

Mutagubya says well-wishers can donate food items like porridge and personal protective equipment like gloves and masks for the caretakers of the children. According to Mutagubya, the decision to stop visitors was made following advice from the Health Ministry.

The home shelters 30 children most of them between 0 to three years of age. Majority of the homes’ finances come through donations. According to doctors, children and adults are some of the most of vulnerable groups that can easily get infected with COVID-19.

The decision of management to close the home comes more than a week after President Yoweri Museveni ordered the closure of all schools and day care centers as a preventive measure against the spread of the disease into schools. As of March 30, 2020, Uganda had 33 confirmed corona virus cases. One of the affected cases is an eight-months-old baby.

*******

URN