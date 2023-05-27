Court orders auction of Kabale district vehicles

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kabale has ordered that three vehicles belonging to Kabale district local government be auctioned after the district failed to pay 60.7 Million Shillings to a contractor.

The vehicles facing auction are attached to the office of the LCV Chairperson, District Education Officer, and District Chief Finance Officer.

In the 2004/2005 financial year, the district contracted Ibumba KB Services to constrict footbridges in Rwamucucu and Kashambya sub-counties to ease the movement of the locals.

The two sub-counties are under Rukiga district after it was curved out of Kabale in July 2017.

The footbridge that connects the Habweera-Ntaraga market to Kitunga-Kabira and Ngoma in Kasyambya sub-county was awarded at a cost of 36 million Shillings while the one connecting Rushebeya to Rwanjura, Burime, Kirundwe, Kihorezo and Nyakagabagaba in Rwamucucu sub-county was contracted at 45 million Shillings.

After the completion of the works, the bridges were commissioned by the then LCV Chairperson Kabale District Edison Kakuru and Sam Katehangwa, Chief Administrative Officer.

But, Benon Kabagambe, Director of Ibumba KB services argues that the district only paid for works for the bridge in Rwamucucu Sub County and did not pay for the Kasyambya bridge.

Kabagambe said that after demanding for pay in vain, he in 2013 opted to seek legal redress.

Richard Muhanguzi, of T/AM/S Murambi Auctioneers and High Court Bailiffs says that in 2021 the Grade One magistrate’s court ruled in favor of Kabagambe and ordered that he be paid, but the district remained defiant. Muhanguzi said that his company has secured an order from Kabale Chief Magistrate’s court ordering the impounding of the three vehicles for auctioning.

According to the leaked court order that our reporter has seen, the vehicle attached to the office of the LCV Chairperson should be sold by auction at 18.2 million Shillings, the District Education officer at 21.2 million Shillings, and the Chief finance officer be auctioned at 21.3 million Shillings.

Fred Kalyesubula, the Chief Administrative Officer said that the district received the court order and it is still being analyzed. He added that they have requested a grace period of two weeks to study the matter.

URN