CCEDU says Hoima poll ‘well administered despite tension’

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) has issued a report stating that today’s Hoima District Woman MP by-election was largely well administered despite the pre-election tension that threatened to mar it.

“The September 26th 2019 Hoima District Woman MP by-election was conducted in compliance with the legal framework of the Republic of Uganda and in line with international obligations. Not withstanding a few incidents, the by-election was largely conducted in a manner that allowed the people of Hoima district to express their will, freely at the poll,” CCEDU said in a statement signed by its Coordinator Crispin Kaheru on Thursday afternoon.

CCEDU observed polling day activities in the 266 polling stations, 69 parishes, and 17 Sub Counties that make up Hoima District.

Pre-election indicators had shown this as a highly competitive by-election, with two candidates neck to neck. They are Asinansi Kamanda Nyakato of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Harriet Businge Mugenyi of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Women and youth

The CCEDU monitoring team report hailed the impressive participation of women and youth in the process on election day as polling officials, security agents and voters. CCEDU said that in 90% of the polling stations they visited, at least 50% of the polling officials were female.

CCEDU also noted a higher presence of female voters at 85% of the polling stations visited and one Hoima Boma polling station in Kahoora Division, of the 334 registered voters, 179 of these were female.

The report also stated that in at least 60% of the polling stations, priority was given to the aged, pregnant women, voters with infants and persons with disabilities.

The Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs) generally functioned well, CCEDU said. “In almost all polling stations visited, the voter verification process was fast and lasted under three (3) minutes for a vote.”

Cause for delays

Polling in about 20% of the polling stations did not commence on time, according to CCEDU, because the mandatory five voters to witness the opening of the polling were not present.

Throughout the polling day, CCEDU EOM noted numerous allegations and counter allegations of voter bribery as well as claims and counter claims of pre-ticked ballots by both FDC and NRM political parties. “CCEDU was unable to verify the allegations,” they said in their statement.

“Whereas there was tension reported in Kabaale Sub County due to arrests of the opposition candidate’s agents, CCEDU EOM noted that polling in that area proceeded without interruption or any major incidents.”

After close of voting at 4pm, CCEDU noted that the counting process at polling stations “was transparent, open and in compliance with the electoral procedures and regulations.”

Upon completion of counting and declaration of results at polling stations, polling materials were dispatched to the Hoima District Tally Center at the Office of the Returning Officer, Kijungu Cell, Kahoora Division, Hoima Municipality;

Who are CCEDU?

Launched on August 19th, 2009, the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) is a broad coalition that brings together over 800 like-minded civil society organizations and over eight thousand individuals to advocate for electoral democracy in Uganda.

The overriding agenda of this coalition is to advocate and promote integrity, transparency and active citizen participation in Uganda’s electoral process.