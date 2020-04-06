Cargo truck drivers from DR Congo to be quarantined

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Truck drivers carrying cargo from the Democratic Republic of Congo entering through Bwera border post in Kasese district will be subjected to 14-days of quarantine.

The development is a measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt. Joe Walusimbi says that every driver will be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days as a measure of combating the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

According to Lt. Walusimbi, a hotel where the drivers will be quarantined has been identified in Bwera.

The RDC says they are on the alert to respond to any suspected case of COVID-19 in the district. He said five samples which were taken for testing from the district have turned out all negative.

Last month President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ordered for the closure of borders and the airport except for cargo truck drivers whose crew members should not exceed three people.

The Ministry of Health registered four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the total number to 52.

URN