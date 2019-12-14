Capt Mukula calls for establishment of East African National Airline

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Captain Mike Mukula, the proprietor of Uganda Aviation Academy, has called on the East African community to consider a single regional airline.

Mukula made the appeal on Friday while addressing graduands at the Aviation Academy’s 8th graduation ceremony held at Protea Hotel in Kampala.

69 students graduated as Airline Cabin Crew, Airline Customer Services, Aviation Security, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) Fares and Ticketing Course.

In January 1946, the East African Airways was established and ran jointly by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania but the corporation was dissolved in 1977.

Mukula says that it is time to create the East African synergy of setting up the East African National Airline, adding that combining the market and pulling the resources together will change the fortune of the country and the community.

Mukula also says the aviation industry will be a game-changer, and Ugandans need to invest in it.

Monica Azuba Ntege, the Ministry of Works and Transport said the academy was using the good investment climate and teaching young people with employment skills.

The Uganda Aviation Academy was established in 2011 to enhance quality civil aviation training.

According to the Aviation school, they will soon be introducing a piloting course in the institution pending clearance from Civil Aviation Authority.

Captain Francis Babu, Chairman of Uganda Aviation Academy called on parents to embrace the aviation industry and drop the notion that the aviation is mainly for modelling and pomp related issues.

He said the Academy is important as most airlines are running away from the expensive cost of training staff.

******

URN