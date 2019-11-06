Bobi Wine launches Student’s Power Movement to ‘Shake Up the Nation’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, the leader of the People Power movement has launched a student’s wing dubbed “students’ power movement.

According to Kyagulanyi, “students’ power movement will be the epicenter of ‘shaking up the nation’ to cause the long-awaited liberation.

More than 700 students drawn from 240 public and private institutions of higher learning across the country witnessed the launch at Kyagulanyi’s home in Magere in Kasangati in Wakiso district on Tuesday.

Student activism is a widely known phenomenon where students rally themselves and other citizens to cause political, environmental, economic, or social change.

Although often focused on schools, curriculum, and educational funding, student groups have influenced greater political events as well.

The Kyadondo East legislator, who has already indicated his intention to vie for presidency, says he has been moved by the student’s spirit showcased during their protests against oppressive policies.

Kyagulanyi says the students’ movement is going to be a special wing of the revolution, which will deliver the message of change to communities given the fact that many people believe in students whom they see as intellectuals.

Benjamin Katana, the People Power Movement Legal Advisor, says they have chosen to take the struggle to students after noticing their courage and desire to challenge the status quo.

Roy Ssemboga, the Coordinator of Education Institutions in the People power Movement, says that as students they have decided to join the struggle because of their conviction that the people power ideology seeks to address the question of the time, which are critical to the youth and students looking forward to a better future.

Ssemboga disclosed that destiny has called them and they have answered by shaking off their sleep to check on government excesses.

Kyagulanyi warned the students who have chosen to join the struggle of a rough road ahead of them.

He says the challenges will range from being subjected to brutality, intimidation and attempts to buy them off. He asked them to keep their eyes on the ‘crown’.

The development comes at the backdrop of the government’s assertion that several political actors are behind different student protests in public universities with the latest being at Kyambogo and Makerere Universities.

At the height of the Makerere University protest against the cumulative fees increment last week First Lady and Education Minister, Janet Kataha Museveni claimed that the striking students had been bribed by opposition politicians to oppose government.

******

URN