ANT condemns army brutality against Makerere University students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alliance for National Transformation-ANT party has condemned the brutality against Makerere University students.

Makerere University students are protesting against the 15% tuition increment policy. It has also called on the military to withdraw from the institution.

The ANT Deputy National Coordinator Alice Alaso told the press on Friday that the student’s right of the freedom to expression should be respected.

She asked the Vice-Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe and other university administrators to reconsider their methods of addressing students’ grievances.

On Wednesday, more than 100 students of Makerere University were arrested and tortured during protests against the 2018 University Council’s decision to increase tuition by 15 percent on all undergraduate programs every academic year.

The policy to increase tuition came into effect following a recommendation by the 2017/2018 Guild leadership which voted in favour.

Abubaker Matanda, the youth coordinator ANT says that the military should be withdrawn from the university.

Alaso also says that rather than brutalize the students, government should increase funding to the University.

******

URN