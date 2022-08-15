🔴 RUTO DECLARED THE 5TH PRESIDENT OF KENYA

Monday , August 15 2022
The Independent August 15, 2022 AFRICA, The News Today Leave a comment

Ruto and Uganda’s Museveni at a past meeting

🔵 #LIVE – #Kenya #election

✳ Ruto – 50.49% ➡ 7,176,141
✳ Odinga – 48.5% ➡ 6,942,930 votes

(CLICK TO GO TO LIVE RESULTS)

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared UDA flag-bearer and current Vice President William Ruto as the 5th president of Kenya after he polled 50% + 1 of the votes.

Kenya on Tuesday held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where  voters lined to elect the country’s fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors. Kenyans voted for 16,105 candidates vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.

 

 

 

