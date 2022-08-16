VIDEO: Constitutional lawyer dismisses Odinga camp claims

🔵 FINAL RESULTS – KENYA ELECTION

✳ William Ruto – 50.49% ➡ 7,176,141 votes

✳ Raila Odinga – 48.5% ➡ 6,942,930 votes

✳ Wajackoyah – 0.44% ➡ 61,969

✳ Waihiga- 0.23% ➡ 31,987

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Constitutional Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo has said that Azimio la Umoja will find it difficult overturning the election results declared by the The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In an interview with KTN News’ Eric Latif, Kamotho said that there is not dispute on the key data, which is the 34A forms. Whatever is in the subsequent forms, like 34C that which was disputed, are only generated with information from 34A, which is not in dispute.

“The master stroke in this election was the publication of the 34A forms on the IEBC portal. There has not been one allegation that any of those 46,000 34Aforms are invalid. No one has challenged any form..in fact they have been counting with them,” Kamotho said.

“Court said the polling station results are the final results. If you want to question any result, it is form 34A. Anything that comes after that, is mathematics.”

