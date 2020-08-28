Youths seek more representatives in Parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Youth leaders want the number of their representatives in parliament increased to eight, a move they say will strengthen and empower youth political participation across the country.

The youth are currently represented by five legislators, four drawn from each of the four regions and one national representative. However, they say that this is not commensurate with the population of the youths in Uganda, are now demanding two representatives, one female and one male, from each of the four regions.

Records by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics show that more than 75 per cent of Uganda’s population is below the age of 30, making it the country with the second youngest population in the world, second only to Niger’s 83 per cent.

Rita Daisy Nakyanzi, the Youth Secretary of the Democratic Party says the population of the youths cannot be represented by a few people. Nakyanzi, observes that it is unfair for 75 per cent of the country’s population to have five representatives, yet the army with an estimated 100,000 personnel, has 10 representatives.

The proposal is rooted in a political memorandum by youths from political parties with representation in parliament organized under the Interparty Organization for Dialogue-IPOD.

In the same development, youth leaders want electoral laws to be amended to abolish the Electoral College system and adopt the adult suffrage system in youth council elections. They argue that the colleges are marred with irregularities and can easily be manipulated by a few people with financial muscle.

Jane Ahaisibwe, the Female Youth councillor for Kyenjojo district says that in electoral colleges, voters are ferried to the voting centres and facilitated by candidates to come and vote for them.

The youths are further demanding a reduction of nomination fees for those contesting for parliamentary positions or the presidency. They are suggesting a payment of 200,000 Shillings from the current five million Shillings for Parliamentary positions and five million Shillings from the current 20 million Shillings for those vying for the presidency.

However, Abubaker Matanga, the National Youth Coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation party says the youths need more funding for the youth councils, strengthening of youth structures and popularizing youth councils to deliver services to the people.

Asuman Basaalirwa, the IPOD summit chairman advised that other than lamenting and asking, the youths should take up positions in government and set the agenda as they lead.

The IPOD is expected to engage political parties on the issues raised by the Youths before they are presented before parliament for consideration.

URN