Friday , December 29 2017
YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Kabafunzaki’s 300 days as minister run out

The Independent December 29, 2017 In The Magazine Leave a comment 81 Views

COURTESY PHOTOS showing police detectives processing and sorting money they say was a bribe for Kabafunzaki (middle).

YEAR IN REVIEW:  April 2017

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | April 08: Herbert Kabafunzaki, the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations was arrested for allegedly soliciting and receiving a Shs5 million bribe from Aya Group chairman, Mohammad Hamid—the proprietor of Pearl of Africa Hotel Kampala.

He was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court on April 11 and suspended from office the same day. Kabafunzaki who is also the Rukiga County MP, became the shortest serving minister under Museveni. He served on 300 days.

He was charged alongside two others; Brian Mugabo, 21, his political assistant and Bruce Lubowa, 42, an interior designer from Wakiso District.

