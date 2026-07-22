How ‘Sauti Ya Uganda’ brings the Uganda national anthem to life

There are many reasons why we should sing the Uganda National Anthem with Pride

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | On July 10, 2026, the Government of Uganda, through the Uganda Media Centre and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, launched the “Sauti Ya Uganda” National Anthem Challenge, a nationwide competition inviting Ugandans to sing both the Uganda National Anthem and the East African Community Anthem. The initiative offers a weekly prize of Sh1 million, culminating in a grand prize of Sh100 million to be awarded on Independence Day 2026.

The competition comes at an opportune time. While many Ugandans can sing the anthem, others know only parts of it, and some just follow along without fully understanding the words. This initiative offers an opportunity not only to celebrate our national identity but also to rediscover the meaning behind the anthem.

I recently witnessed this firsthand with my five-year-old daughter. The first time I heard her confidently sing the first chorus of both the Uganda National Anthem and the East African Community Anthem at home, I was so impressed that I immediately recorded her. At her school, it is customary for pre-primary pupils to lead the singing of the national anthems, including the Buganda anthem, during school functions such as sports days. As a result, every child is expected to learn them by heart.

Seeing my daughter proudly sing these songs filled me with hope. Yet it also raised an important question: Does she truly understand what she is singing? I have not yet had the opportunity to ask her teacher whether she also explains the meaning of the anthems alongside teaching the words. I sincerely hope she does.

Knowing the words is important, but understanding them is even more significant. When children grasp the meaning behind the anthem from an early age, they begin to appreciate their country’s history, values, and their own responsibility as citizens. They grow up knowing that patriotism is not simply about singing a song; it is about living the principles it contains.

The Uganda National Anthem, in many ways, is a blueprint for the nation we aspire to build. It speaks of unity, reminding us that despite our diverse tribes, religions, cultures, and regions, we are one people. The words “United, free” are not merely lyrical expressions; they are a call for national cohesion at a time when division and identity politics often threaten our social cohesion.

The anthem also inspires love for our country. It invites every Ugandan to take pride in our beautiful land, rich cultural heritage, and abundant natural resources and to work tirelessly for the nation’s prosperity. If more citizens embraced this message, perhaps the growing sarcasm and condemnation toward our country would begin to decline.

Equally important is the message of peace and freedom. The anthem celebrates Uganda’s independence and articulates a collective desire to preserve peace, liberty, and justice for future generations. These values should be actively protected by every citizen.

Its appeal to faith is equally profound. By seeking God’s guidance and protection, the anthem acknowledges that national progress stems not only from human effort but also from humility, wisdom, and moral leadership.

Perhaps the anthem’s most powerful lesson is its call to service and sacrifice. It reminds us Ugandans that nation-building requires honesty, hard work, integrity, and selflessness. Our country’s development depends not only on the government but also on the everyday choices of ordinary citizens.

The late George Wilberforce Kakoma, who composed the Uganda National Anthem, captured a young nation’s aspirations in just a few carefully crafted verses. More than six decades later, those words remain as relevant as ever. Had we fully embraced and lived by the anthem’s message, many of the challenges facing Uganda today, including corruption, tribalism, intolerance, and declining patriotism, might not be as persistent.

The “Sauti Ya Uganda” competition should therefore be seen not as a musical contest but as an invitation to reconnect with our national identity and reflect on the values that define us as Ugandans.

For in those brief stanzas lies a vision of the Uganda we all hope to leave for future generations: united, peaceful, free, and affluent.

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Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre