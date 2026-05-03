Urbanization threatens Uganda’s heritage as preservation efforts stall

Kampala, Uganda | URN | In many parts of Kampala, old buildings that once carried stories of Uganda’s past are steadily giving way to shopping arcades, commercial blocks, and modern developments. To conservationists, the transformation is becoming more than just urban growth—it is the slow erosion of the country’s cultural identity.

Fredrick Nsibambi, the Deputy Executive Director of the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda, warns that rapid urbanization and weak enforcement of heritage laws are putting Uganda’s historical buildings and cultural sites at risk. “We have enough legislation, enough laws and policies. What is lacking is the willingness to implement them,” Nsibambi told Uganda Radio Network.

According to him, Uganda already has legal frameworks such as the Museums and Monuments Act and the national tourism policy intended to protect heritage sites. However, enforcement remains weak, leaving many buildings vulnerable to demolition. Nsibambi says efforts to introduce a city-specific ordinance through Kampala Capital City Authority aimed at protecting Kampala’s historical structures have stalled, largely because of limited political commitment.

While some buildings have been formally recognized as national monuments and are legally protected, countless others remain exposed. “Most of our buildings are not safe because they are not listed,” he said. “The only ones protected are those already recognized as national monuments.” He explained that listing historical buildings requires cooperation among property owners, local authorities, cultural institutions, and government agencies. Organizations such as the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda have been documenting and researching heritage sites as part of efforts to preserve them.

Nsibambi pointed to a recent case in Kampala where the proposed demolition of a historic church building was halted after documentation by the organization strengthened arguments for its preservation. Still, he says economic pressure continues to overshadow conservation efforts, with many Ugandans viewing old buildings mainly as commercial opportunities.“People can still make money from historical buildings,” he noted. “In many parts of Europe, tourism is built around heritage.” At the government level, officials say efforts are underway to strengthen preservation and public awareness.

Jackiline Nyiracyiza, Commissioner for Museums and Monuments at the Ministry of Wildlife and Antiquities, says government plans include rehabilitating memorial sites and returning cultural artifacts taken out of the country. Nyiracyiza revealed that communities in the Luweero Triangle should expect continued restoration of historical sites linked to Uganda’s liberation struggle.

According to her, at least 18 heritage sites—including memorial graves and cultural landmarks—have already been renovated under the supervision of the Ministry of Tourism. Rather than copying museum models from elsewhere, she says the government wants preservation projects to reflect the unique identity of each community. However, authorities are considering establishing a central memorial site in Luweero that would consolidate human remains and historical records currently scattered across different areas.“This is part of our political history. This is part of our identity,” Nyiracyiza said.

She urged Ugandans to visit historical sites and reconnect with their heritage, noting that maintenance teams and local guides have already been deployed, with additional investments planned for signage and interpretation boards. Nyiracyiza also confirmed the successful repatriation of 43 cultural artifacts from the Netherlands following international negotiations aimed at returning heritage items to their countries of origin. She said the government remains committed to preserving historical resources for future generations. “Our role is to ensure these cultural resources are preserved, even for the next 1,000 years, so that anyone interested can access and learn from them,” she said.

According to Nyiracyiza, the Museums and Monuments Act continues to guide conservation work and collaboration between government agencies and local authorities to ensure renovations retain key historical features. She added that no officially recognized heritage structure has been demolished, maintaining that buildings removed in recent years did not qualify for protected status. The renewed focus on preservation comes as Uganda prepares to mark International Museum Day on May 18 in Jinja.

State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Martin Mugarra said this year’s celebrations will be held under the global theme “Museums Uniting a Divided World” and the national theme “Museums as Bridges of Unity and Shared Heritage.” According to Mugarra, the event will highlight the role museums play in promoting reconciliation, inclusion, sustainable tourism, and cultural exchange. He said museums remain important spaces for dialogue and learning, adding that international partnerships are helping Uganda strengthen efforts to preserve and reclaim its heritage.