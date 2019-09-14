Upgrading land information system for Kampala zonal office to start next week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development will next week start upgrading its Ministerial Zonal Office in Kampala.

Upgrading will start from 16th to 20th September in the Department of Survey and Mapping at the zonal offices.

The Ministry started the upgrade at all its MZOs in 2015 and has covered all areas except for Mukono, Wakiso and Kampala that are yet to be upgraded.

The old software is known as NLIS version 1.12.1 while the upgraded software is 5.12.1.

Dennis Obbo, the Spokesperson of the Ministry explains that the new version of the software is faster and has a component that records the officer working on a transaction such that there is a properly detailed trail of how business is conducted.

It also has a serial number representing each MZO making it easier to detect forged documents that could have contradicting serial numbers or those that do not originate from the ministerial zonal offices. The system shall also be strict to ensure that an official from one zonal office does not work on any documents from another office to avoid forgery.

Obbo says there is need to upgrade the NLIS software for more effective and efficient service delivery.

He explains that the system is connected to cover all departments at each MZO hence making it impossible to upgrade one office at a time for fear of losing data in the course of upgrading.

The upgrade involves transfer of data from the previous version to the new version of the software.

The National Land Information System (LIS or NLIS) rolled out in 2013 by government involves the computerization of the Land Registry, electronic capturing of information on land and transactions for purposes of quick retrieval, access and utilization for effective and efficient delivery of land services.

Consequently, 21 ministerial zonal offices were opened including Mukono, Mbale, Mbarara, Wakiso, Kabarole, Kibaale, Gulu, Arua and Masindi districts among others.

According to Obbo, over 650,000 titles on Mailo Land, Freehold, lease and sublease have been computerized. Over 57,441, 14893, 1,820 and 80 Cadastral, Topographic, Physical Planning and Geological Soils maps have been computerized. These are maps that existed before the NLIS.

*****

URN