UPDF in Kabalye to train police recruits in military tactics

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Uganda Police Force –UPF has dismissed reports that the Police Training School in Kabalye, Masindi district had been taken over by the military. Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said that information about the heavy deployment of military personnel at the school was inappropriate.

Enanga said that the officers were invited to conduct a three months’ military training for the recently recruited 4500 Probation Police Constables –PPCs and 500 Learner Assistant Inspector of Police –LAIPs.

The two groups started their 12 months course on September 14. However, Enanga said since then they have majorly been undergoing intensive scrutiny exercise intended to test their mental and physical eligibility. Today they have started military training for three months, to help improve skills in handling paramilitary situations.

According to Enanga, the military training will among other things prepare trainees to accomplish tasks in a challenging environment like hard to reach areas and military-like confrontations.

After the 12 weeks of the military course, recruits will now be subjected to police training which will basically rotate around police and law, crowd control, investigations, crime scene management and responses to security alerts.

Enanga said that more than 800 trainers have been prepared to ensure the 5,000 recruits receive the necessary skills in their one year of training.

A fortnight ago, a source at police headquarters in Naguru intimated to Uganda Radio Network –URN that more than 130 recruits had been dropped due to lapses in their academic qualification, mental and physical statuses.

