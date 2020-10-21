Unknown assailants strangle Nansana businesswoman to death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown assailants have strangled to death a businesswoman in Nansana municipality in Wakiso district. The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire identifies the deceased as 35-year-old Prosy Nakibi, a resident of Nansana East B and trader in Kasooli market.

According to Owoyesigire, the assailants waylaid Nakibi on her way to the market this morning. They strangled her and left her half dead where she was found by a boda boda rider who reported the incident to Masitoowa police station.

Owoyesigire says the Officer in Charge of Masitoowa police station responded to the scene and picked up Nakibi and tried to rush her to Mulago National Referral Hospital. “Unfortunately, she died on the way before reaching the hospital,” he said.

He says they are yet to retrieve footage from the security cameras which are in the vicinity of the crime scene to try and establish the people behind the attack.

“We also going to survey the area and understand the criminal gangs that operate in the area and conduct operations to pick up the suspects,” he said.

Josephine Namwanga, one of the area residents says there is need for police to patrol the area to eliminate criminal gangs terrorizing residents.

Nansana municipality isn’t new to women murders. In 2017, more than a dozen women were murdered by unknown assailants who were waiting for them along the road. The assailants would rape the women before killing them.

