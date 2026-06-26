Jago Obbo inaugurates Dhopadhola Language Board

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jago (Prime Minister) of the Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI), Richard Josel Obbo, has challenged the new Dhopadhola Language Board to work closely with schools across the region to popularise and preserve culture.

He said this as he inaugurated the Dhopadhola Language Board on Thursday. The board consists of 11 members who will oversee the development and standardisation of the Dhopadhola language to aid the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) in producing Dhopadhola books for early stages of learning – primary and secondary schools and universities.

Addressing the elected members at St Peter’s Cathedral Hall in Tororo Municipality, Jago Josel Obbo noted it is a milestone for the TACI Institution, urging that the new structure ensure that Dhopadhola is widely used and culturally grounded for the current and future generations.

Jago Josel Obbo said the language board is supposed to refine the first autography to enable standardization in writing Dhopadhola.

“The language seems to be suffering distortion from many authors due to failure to appreciate the first autography that enabled, among others, writing the Bible. Their work will certainly go a long way in the preservation of the component of our culture, the language,” he said.

Dhopadhola (also known as Adhola) is a Southern Luo language belonging to the Western Nilotic branch of the Nilo-Saharan language family. It is closely related and mutually intelligible with other Luo languages such as Acholi, Alur, Lango, and Kumam in Uganda, as well as Dholuo in Kenya.

The language is spoken mainly by the Jopadhola people and a good number of Ateso, who primarily reside in Tororo District and surrounding areas in Eastern Uganda.

The Tieng Adhola cultural institution, in 2024 launched a new radio station in Tororo that primarily broadcasts in Dhupadhola. Rock City Radio, under frequency 98.4 FM, is situated in Agururu A2 cell in Western Division, Tororo Municipality.

Board chair calls for unity

The board chairman Dr Anthony Oketch asked the members to be considerate of the different dialects and evolvement of the language, adding that there will be need of sacrifice and unity from the members for the board to achieve its goal and vision

Philip Oketcho the Manager of the Literature Bureau at the National Curriculum Development Centre, asked the board to collectively write to the government for the Language Development Fund, saying that lack of resources has hampered the growth of languages in Uganda.

He also urged the board to support the documentation for any literature, noting that anything written stays forever.