UN Women, AU, launch African Girls Can Code Initiative in Fort Portal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UN Women, in partnership with the Government of Uganda and the African Union Commission, has launched the third phase of the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI) at Mountains of the Moon University in the Mid- Western Region of Uganda.

The week-long coding camp, ran from June 16 to 25, exposed girls aged 17–25 to hands-on training in web development, robotics, animation, and other emerging tech fields, while also building their confidence and leadership skills to create tech-driven solutions to local challenges.

Organised by Kyebambe Girls’ Secondary School in collaboration with Mountains of the Moon University, the AGCCI is a transformative programme designed to equip girls with digital literacy and coding skills, preparing them for careers in technology, robotics, and innovation.

The launch ceremony, held at the university grounds, brought together key stakeholders in education, governance, and community leadership.

The event was graced by the Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Bukenya Saad, who served as Chief Guest. Also in attendance were the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University, religious leaders, the Head Teacher of Kyebambe Girls’ Secondary School, local education authorities, and representatives from civil society.

In his keynote address, Bukenya applauded the initiative for unlocking new opportunities for girls in the digital space, stating: “The future of innovation in Uganda depends on how we nurture the next generation of thinkers, coders, and creators. AGCCI is setting the pace by giving our girls the tools to thrive in the 21st-century economy.”

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University, Professor John Kasenene, echoed the importance of collaborative partnerships in advancing digital inclusion for girls and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to supporting the initiative through mentorship, training, and technical support.

The African Girls Can Code Initiative is a flagship programme led by UN Women, in partnership with the African Union Commission and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). It seeks to train and empower adolescent girls with digital literacy, coding, and leadership skills, preparing them for careers in ICT and STEM fields.

Speaking on behalf of UN Women Uganda Country Representative, Dr. Paulina Chiwangu, Grace Bulere Bulenzi, Programme Specialist for Governance and Gender Statistics at UN Women Uganda, stated: “AGCCI is more than a training programme—it is a movement to bridge the gender digital divide and cultivate a new generation of female technology leaders. These girls are not just learning to code—they are building the confidence and skills to lead Uganda and Africa’s digital transformation.”

Bulere explained that the coding camp at Mountains of the Moon University builds on the successes of earlier events in Northern and Karamoja regions. AGCCI Phase III is now expanding to Eastern and Western Uganda, reaching 120 girls through residential coding camps and the establishment of computer hubs to ensure sustainability.

Kyebambe Girls’ Secondary School is one of six selected schools benefiting from the initiative and will serve as a Hub for girls in the Mid- Western Region to continuously acquire crucial skills in Information Communications Technologies (ICT). The Fort Portal coding camp marks a major milestone in the implementation of AGCCI Phase III in Uganda.

The initiative has so far impacted hundreds of girls across the country and continues to inspire a generation of tech-savvy young women poised to close the gender digital divide.

As Uganda embraces digital transformation, AGCCI is ensuring that girls are not just consumers of technology—but also creators, innovators, and leaders in shaping the country’s digital future.