Ugandan photographer Peter Kuloba wins Safal Eye In The Wild competition

Nairobi, Kenya | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Ugandan photographer Peter Kuloba on July 18th 2026, emerged the overall winner in the Safal Eye In The Wild photography competition, beating tens of visual storytellers from across Africa.

His winning photo titled Disappearing Snowcaps of the Rwenzori Mountains earned him the Gold Award and a $3,000 cash prize. The photo featured mountain guide worryingly stares at the crumbling and melting glacier of Mount Stanley which hosts the highest peak Margherita of the Rwenzori mountains also known as “Mountains of the Moon” that straddle the border of Congo (DRC) and Uganda

Organised by Safal Group, the photography competition has evolved into flagship regional platform that leverages photography to advance environmental conservation and education across East and Southern Africa.

The competition brought together professional, amateur, and young photographers who captured compelling visuals that highlight the connection between nature, communities and sustainable development.

In Uganda, the competition was launched by Uganda Baati Limited, a member of the Safal Group through its foundation arm, Safal Uganda Baati Foundation.

Speaking during the award ceremony in Nairobi, Kuloba said, “And my big thanks go to the organisers, SAFAL, and everyone who has come here and are passionate about photography. I’m overwhelmed. This has been my third time submitting to SAFAL. I kept on trying, but I kept on pushing. And I’m really proud to stand here.”

He added: “This is one of the biggest moments in my time as a photographer. I feel so much at home. And my photography journey has actually been financed by many photographers. I remember boarding the buses in the morning and going and taking a workshop in Nairobi. Jump on the bus, go back to Kampala, because I really had love for the path to that.”

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Kuloba at Uganda Baati, Chief Executive Officer George Arodi, said: “This achievement is a proud moment for Uganda. His work shows the power of photography to tell stories that matter and draw attention to the need to protect our natural heritage. Through Safal Eye in the Wild competition, we are supporting creative talent while encouraging conversation around conservation and education. We congratulate Peter on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to seeing Ugandan photographers make their mark on regional and global stage.”

Kuloba is a Uganda based self-taught photographer with a passion for documenting culture, nature and adventure through photography. He has been practicing photography for a decade winning awards along his artistic journey as a photographer notably emerging overall-winner at the Uganda Press Photo Awards (UPPA) in 2020 & 2023.

“ Kuloba’s win is a testament to the quality of talent that we have in Uganda. It is encouraging to see Ugandan photographer receive recognition on such a competitive platform. Beyond celebrating great photography, this competition is creating opportunities for creatives to inspire conservation, we are proud to be part of this initiative,” said Jackie Tahakanizibwa, the Head of External and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Baati.