Gen. Moses Ali finally laid to rest in Adjumani

Adjumani, Uganda | URN | At exactly 5:25 PM, Rt. Hon. (Rtd) Gen. Moses Ali, the former Member of Parliament for Adjumani West Constituency, was finally laid to rest in Abiricaku Village, Adjumani District, four days after he passed away on Saturday last week.

Thousands of mourners from across the country, including government officials, leaders from the West Nile region, religious and cultural leaders, joined his family and residents of Adjumani District during the funeral.

The late Gen. Moses Ali was praised by mourners for his dedicated service to West Nile and Uganda at large in various sectors, including security, development and agriculture.

Uganda’s Vice President, Jessica Alupo, while speaking before the burial, described Moses Ali as a mentor and a leader who supported many people in leadership while also setting a good example throughout his public service.

Earlier in today, a janaza prayer was held at the late general’s home where family members and residents in the area paid their last respects.

This was followed by a special sitting of the Adjumani District Council, during which district leaders paid tribute to him.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa challenged leaders to emulate the life of Gen. Moses Ali, who remained humble despite many positions he held and many roles he played in improving service delivery across Uganda.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Veteran Affairs, Oleru Huda Abason, who is also the Member of Parliament for Aringa East Constituency, said Gen. Moses Ali was a leader who went beyond his political roles by supporting communities in various sectors.

However, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in a condolence message delivered during the funeral, described Gen. Moses Ali as a professional leader whose performance, commitment and dedication to service were exceptional throughout his career.

“General Moses Ali was an exemplary leader whose performance, commitment, zeal and resilience earned him the admiration of both his peers and subordinates,” the condolence message read in part.

Immediately after his body was lowered into the grave, Gen. Moses Ali was accorded a gun salute by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) as a final sign of respect at his burial site in Abiricaku Village, Adjumani District.

Many people celebrated him as a peacebuilder for the role he played when the Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF) merged with the government.