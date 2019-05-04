Uganda wins gold at Africa’s Travel Indaba Expo 2019

Durban, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has emerged Best Exhibitor in the category of Southern African Development Community and Africa as a whole, winning gold at Africa’s Travel Indaba Expo 2019 that ended today in Durban

There were at least 10 Ugandan exhibiting companies including Abacus African Vacations, Asyanut Safari Incentives, Bantu Africa Travel, Gecko Safaris, Parkview Safaris, Speke Uganda Holidays, Uganda Safari Chapter, among others.

Minister of Tourism and Wildlife Ephraim Kamuntu received the award from President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who closed the expo.

The Indaba, which is hosted in Durban annually, provides a platform for African countries to showcase and market themselves as tourist destinations. It is also an opportunity for a dialogue on the collective positioning of “Brand Africa” to attract more tourists and grow the African tourism market.

The Indaba features exhibitions on countries including the Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Kingdom of Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Rwanda and Uganda.

Africa’s Travel Indaba has won the awards for Africa’s best travel and tourism show. This award was presented by the Association of World Travel Awards.